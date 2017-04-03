Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena Thank you for supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs and making this special night a reality for our club members.

April 3, 2017 - Converged Technology Professionals, an IT and unified communications consulting company, had the privilege of providing members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth a night of fun and sports through the donation of their executive suite at Van Andel Arena to watch the Griffins take on the Wolves on March 17, 2017.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids provides educational, recreational, and positive community experiences designed to help promote self-esteem within community youth. The night as described by Rick Huisman, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids was, “a night full of hockey, food, and fun all while making memories that will last a lifetime.”

“All of us here at CT-Pros take great pride in being able to team up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids. Community organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs provide so much to their respective residents and youths,” comments Steve Doerr, Solutions Expert at CT-Pros. “We feel esteemed to assist these programs by providing experiences of cooperation and camaraderie, to do our part when we have the opportunity to give something back.”

Dating back to 1860, the organization has grown to include 4,300 local clubs nation-wide each fulfilling the non-profit’s mission to provide positive influences that make a difference in the lives of local youth. “Without the partnership of companies such as Converged Technology Professionals, kids in our community may not be able to enjoy these experiences,” states Rick Huisman. “Thank you for supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs and making this special night a reality for our club members.”

