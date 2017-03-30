Cole-Parmer® Symmetry® MB-T Series moisture balance produces reliable and consistent results in as little as 3 to 10 minutes depending on the sample.

Laboratory workers can now have a state-of-the-art touch-screen balance at their fingertips while remaining budget savvy. The new Cole-Parmer® Symmetry® touch-screen balances, with industry-leading warranties, boast many useful features at an affordable price.

Each balance style is designed for its own specific purpose, yet all are equipped with many of the same great features. A large color resistive touch-screen display allows workers to easily view weighted results and menu options. The home screen is customizable to individual needs. IR proximity touchless sensors offer programmable touch-free balance control.

Numerous weighing units plus two user-defined units cover most measurement needs. Data can be easily imported and exported easily via USB flash drive, and USB, RS-232, Ethernet offer secure connection; Wi-Fi is available on select models. Free database software is also included with each balance.

The expanded line of touch-screen balances includes:



Cole-Parmer Symmetry Touch-Screen B Series toploading and analytical balances are designed to provide accurate measurements of weighed loads at an affordable price. The large weighing surface allows placement of a wide range of samples. These balances carry an industry-leading 5-year warranty.

Cole-Parmer Symmetry Touch-Screen Advanced P Series toploading and analytical balances have the same features as the B-Series toploading and analytical balances, plus an added diagnostic GLP function, internal calibration, and Wi-Fi interface. These balances carry an industry-leading 5-year warranty.

Cole-Parmer Symmetry Touch-Screen UMA-T and MA-T Touch-Screen Ultra-Micro and Micro Balances feature an automatic leveling system which ensures quick adjustments and accurate results. An additional deionizer module in the weighing chamber facilitates automatic detection and elimination of electrostatics effect. With 8 GB RAM, users can record complex reports or obtain time and statistic data diagrams on series of measurements. These balances carry an industry-leading 3-year warranty.

Cole-Parmer Symmetry Touch-Screen MB-T Series moisture balances are designed to precisely verify relative moisture and dry mass content in small samples of various substances, as well as determine the mass of weighed objects. The drying chamber features an infrared lamp which allows for quick, uniform sample drying and measurements; no mathematical calculations are required. These balances carry an industry-leading 3-year warranty.

Cole-Parmer has been a leading global source of laboratory and industrial fluid handling products, instrumentation, equipment, and supplies since 1955. Our product lines, including popular brand names such as Masterflex®, Ismatec®, Oakton®, Digi-Sense™, and more, are sold through company-owned customer channel outlets and a strong network of international dealers. We also feature an ISO-17025-accredited metrology lab for instrument calibration and repair. Cole-Parmer responds with excellence to customer needs, and offers application expertise and technical support. For more information, contact Cole-Parmer, 625 East Bunker Court, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. In the US, call 1-800-323-4340. International customers, call 1-847-549-7600. You can also visit http://www.coleparmer.com.