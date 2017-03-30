Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Communications Toolkit

Nutrition Education for the Public (NEP), a dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), will join nonprofit Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) in presenting “Eating Heart Healthy: Exploring Issues of Low Seafood Consumption in America,” a live webinar designed to help nutrition educators and students inform consumers about the health benefits of eating a seafood-rich diet.

Structured as a continuing-education course, the April 13 webinar will review current research and provide recommendations and educational resources to help increase seafood consumption based on nutritional and health benefits. Participants will learn how to apply current research and recommendations related to seafood consumption, address common concerns about the sourcing of wild-caught and farmed fish, encourage simple and quick preparation methods, and locate resources for use in consumer counseling.

WHO:

Host: Nutrition Education for the Public

Sponsor: Seafood Nutrition Partnership

WHAT:



“Eating Heart Healthy: Exploring Issues of Low Seafood Consumption in America,” a live webinar

Speakers: Traci Causey, SNP Director of Programs & Education; Gretchen Vannice, SNP Scientific & Nutrition Advisor

Free for members and student members of the Nutrition Education for the Public Dietetic Practice Group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND); $15 for AND members; $10 for AND student members; $25 for all others

Participation in the webinar counts as 1.0 Continuing Education Unit (CEU) for RD/RDN and DTR/NDTR

WHERE:

Registration: http://tinyurl.com/NEPWebinarMarch2017

WHEN:

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 3-4:30 pm ET

###

About Nutrition Education for the Public (NEP)

Nutrition Education for the Public (NEP) is a dietetic practice group of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND). NEP provides services to over 900 members who have committed themselves to helping individuals understand and utilize vital nutrition information. To that end, NEP has established an overarching goal to enhance the communication and teaching skills of its members. For more information, visit http://www.eatrightpro.org/resource/membership/academy-groups/dietetic-practice-groups/nutrition-education-for-the-public-nep-dpg.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA Dietary Guidelines. In October 2015, SNP launched a national public health education campaign. For more information, visit http://www.SeafoodNutrition.org.