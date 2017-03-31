Aurora Capital Alliance Welcomed As Newest Peloton Global Elite Member

Aurora’s proprietary software and planning concepts put the firm at the leading edge of the industry.

Aurora Capital Alliance specializes in the implementation of life insurance premium financing programs for banking institutions, insurance carriers, insurance marketing organizations, brokerage general agencies and independent advisors. Their innovative strategy focuses on funding life insurance premiums through lenders, under a competitive interest rate and personal guarantee, leaving real estate liquidation and portfolio assets off the table while utilizing a life insurance policy’s cash value as collateral.

“One of our main practice areas is the life insurance premium finance, whereby we structure a credit facility at favorable rates to purchase large life insurance policies for the needs of high net worth individuals and families – either for business planning, family planning or wealth transfer, said Josh Tipton, Chief Distribution Officer of ACA. “We work with a number of ‘A-rated’ insurance carriers and advisors across the country and we are one of the main educators in the life insurance premium finance space.”

“Aurora’s proprietary software and planning concepts put the firm at the leading edge of the industry. We’re excited to make Aurora’s services available to the Peloton Membership’s affiliates and producers, and their clients,” said Andy Holden, CEO Peloton Global.

About Peloton Global Distribution Services®

Peloton is a consortium of elite individual organizations that are top performers within their industry. By aligning with Peloton, members have access to the powerful synergy of shared market intelligence, world-class marketing and lead generation capabilities, extensive products, services, technologies, systems and a superior level of support to create unmatched performance in the insurance and financial services industry.

Peloton membership allows the individual member entities and the group as a whole to combine strengths in order to reach the highest level of competitive success. Membership includes some of the premier general agencies, valued specialty companies and innovative industry suppliers on a global level.

To learn more about Peloton please visit: http://www.pelotonglobal.com.

About Aurora Capital Alliance

Aurora Capital Alliance works with advisors and clients across the world to create a creative funding solution tailored to the individual needs of the client. As a program endorsed by main insurance carriers and brokerage groups in the industry, and being one of the most successful premium finance programs, Aurora Capital is confident to deliver advisors and their clients the utmost quality and service.

For more information, visit http://www.auroracapitalalliance.com.