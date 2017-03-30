Cypress Landing in Chocowinity North Carolina 2017 Bliss Award Winner - Happiest Community in America

Finding the best communities in the best places to live is what Real Estate Scorecard has become known for. Their research has taken them to over 400 master planned communities across the Southeast since their inception in 2011. Each year, they honor 15 master planned communities with a Bliss Award for high quality amenities, curb appeal and property owner satisfaction.

The most coveted award is Happiest Community in America. This year’s honoree is Cypress Landing in North Carolina. With an almost-perfect Real Estate Scorecard ranking of 98 (out of 100), this charming boating and golf neighborhood is located upstream from the Pamlico River in Chocowinity, just a quick ferry boat ride to Hatteras Island and the Outer Banks.

Cypress Landing is a hidden gem that began development back in the mid-1990s and has since grown into a full-blown “Camelot in Eastern North Carolina,” as one property owner describes it. With its impressive 9,000-square foot Yacht Club overlooking Chocowinity Bay, this community offers the ultimate boating lifestyle. And that’s just for starters. There’s a whole list of amenities that help make this “Happiest Community in America” award-winner a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience, including:



240-boat slip deep-water marina with utilities (accommodates boats up to 42’)

18-hole championship golf course designed by William R. Love

golf clubhouse (with dining)

outdoor resort-style swimming pool

four lighted tennis courts

fitness center

The architectural style of the homes at Cypress Landing are lowcountry, ranch, and traditional American brick. They’re beautifully situated on a meticulously planned landscape of winding roads, welcoming cul-de-sacs, stately trees, flowering foliage, and peaceful lakes accented with fresh fountains. The homes here are quite affordable too averaging in the $300s with HOA fees slightly over $1,200 a year. Approximately 600 homes have been built to date out of the 720 planned in this 750-acre community known as much for its fiscal management as for its curb appeal.

The more Real Estate Scorecard learned about this coastal community, they say it’s hard to believe it’s still one of North Carolina’s best kept secrets. Folks who are currently in the market for inexpensive places to live for families, or beautiful waterfront retirement communities, this is a brand one might not immediately recognize. But they are confident that once folks get to know Cypress Landing – a boating community known for its “friendly and active lifestyle” and lots of amenities – they might just decide to pack up and move there tomorrow.

If the gorgeous grounds, beautiful homes with spectacular water views, and the top-notch amenities don’t have one convinced, they’re certain that the friendly neighborhood vibe will. Talk about good places to meet friends. They're willing to bet folks have never had nicer neighbors than the ones they’ll meet – and probably form lifelong friendships with – at Cypress Landing.

Known for their warm smiles and hospitality, the residents of Cypress Landing are always willing to give a friendly wave or lend a genuine helping hand. As one long-time resident describes it, “Cypress Landing is a blend of all ages, from young families to retirees… a community of people bonded together by shared interests and good times. There is something for everyone no matter what stage in life.” Living here feels good. And many believe that the welcoming nature of the people here adds to the value of the homes in ways that are truly priceless. This is a waterfront community with heart.

Residents take great pride in their neighborhood, and that pride is visible from the moment one arrives. Impeccable flowering gardens, mature shade trees, and classic brick architecture add to the community’s curb appeal and park-like setting. And everybody’s willing to lend a hand to keep it that way. Out of town unexpectedly? No problem. Don’t be surprised if a neighbor mows the lawn while one is away. These selfless acts of ‘brotherly love’ have no boundaries, and no strings attached.

And it doesn’t end there. As they dug deeper into what makes Cypress Landing so warm and wonderful, they discovered more key ingredients to the community’s success, including “incredible amounts of volunteerism” which, according to another property owner “allow the community to work like a well-oiled machine.” Volunteerism is a common thread that weaves throughout everyday life.

Cypress Landing has attracted folks from all over the country who desire a safe and more relaxed way of life – people who long to live away from the hustle-and-bustle of the city but still have access to modern conveniences.

The nearest waterfront town to Cypress Landing is Washington. Named after America’s first president, this historic town with a population of around 10,000 is known by the locals as “the Heart of the Inner Banks.” Here folks will find old Victorian homes, a weekly Farmer’s Market and new condominiums being built along the waterfront. Just 22 miles to the west of Cypress Landing is the city of Greenville, North Carolina’s 10th largest city. Its close proximity means nearby access to high-quality medical care and an international airport.

It's easy to see why Cypress Landing ranks so high on the happiness scale. This North Carolina coastal community attracts warm and wonderful people, young and old, from near and far. It almost makes one question – Are Cypress Landing’s people happy because they’re so nice? Or are they nice because they’re so happy?

But the better question - if folks are exploring real estate in coastal North Carolina, don’t miss exploring the 2017 Happiest Community in America. Ask about Cypress Landing’s Discovery Package which includes breakfast and a round of golf.

Real Estate Scorecard's hat is off to the property owners at Cypress Landing for becoming a benchmark in best master planned communities.

About Real Estate Scorecard:

Real Estate Scorecard writes unbiased real estate reviews providing in-depth information about popular gated communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee and Central America, all in an effort to help people discover where to retire in the South.

Website: http://realestatescorecard.com