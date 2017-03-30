Hair Club Hires New Vice President of Marketing

Lee Zoppa The incidence and prevalence of hair loss and thinning among the adult population is growing for several reasons.

Hair Club is pleased to announce that Lee Zoppa has rejoined the company to head up the brand’s marketing and advertising team. Hair Club is the largest provider of all-proven hair loss solutions in North America, including the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more than 40 years, Hair Club has provided hair restoration services to nearly 600,000 people and has grown to 117 centers, employing more than 1,100 licensed cosmetologists and trained hair loss experts.

Zoppa, who has more than 25 years of brand and marketing experience, including 15 years in direct response marketing, will be based at Hair Club's corporate office at 1515 S. Federal Highway, Suite 401, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Zoppa previously held the same position at Hair Club from early 2008 to mid-2013. In the intervening years, Zoppa continued to work in the beauty industry, advertising and promoting plastic surgery and cosmetic services as well as marketing skin and hair care products directly to consumers via multiple direct response channels. Most recently, she was VP of Brand Management for Keranique®, a comprehensive topical program for women’s hair loss that is sold directly to consumers via television, live shopping, ecommerce, and in retail outlets like Ulta and Sephora.

“I am thrilled to be back at Hair Club after nearly 4 years. My personal mission is to help educate people on the hair growth cycle, the issue of hair loss and the growing number of treatments and solutions available now. Based on quantitative research I led last year, the incidence and prevalence of hair loss and thinning among the adult population is growing for several reasons. Hair Club offers options that help everyone—men and women of every age and ethnicity, with all hair types and levels of hair loss.”

For more information about Hair Club, including services offered and driving directions to all locations, please view Hair Club’s website.

Hair Club offers proven hair loss solutions for women and men, including non-surgical hair replacement and laser therapies. Surgical hair restoration is offered through the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group.

About Hair Club:

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America’s number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For over forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has 117 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley Medical Group. Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.