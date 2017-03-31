NYC Chiropractor Panels Seminar on Online Chiropractic Media

Dr Steven Shoshany (second from left) at the Chiropractic Media Summit I always try to get the the root of a patient’s problem. Sometimes it turns out that a chronic condition was being aggravated by the type of chair a person used in their office between treatments, or how they were sleeping...

Dr. Steven Shoshany recently lent his media expertise as a presenter at the Chiropractic Omni Media Summit. He presented as part of a “Superstar Chiropractic Panel” that focused on training chiropractors to take charge of their online media presence. Dr. Steven Shoshany was invited to speak because he is among the most famous chiropractors in America, having many news and syndicated daytime talk show appearances under his belt.

Dr. Shoshany has appeared as the Chiropractic expert on the Dr. Oz show nine times. He has also consulted for television shows, broadway musicals, as well as appearing in person as a guest and presenter. His appearance on NBC morning television as a certified provider of Kinesio Taping therapy, during the 2008 summer Olympics helped popularize the use of the now ubiquitous treatment. Dr. Shoshany has been a go-to expert for morning talk shows for nearly a decade.

The Seminar was hosted by Drs. Theresa and Stuart Warner from March 23 to the 25th in New Jersey. Also appearing on the panel were Dr. Alex Vidan, and Dr. Jason Deitch, the founder of AmpLIFEied.com, and best-selling author of Discover Wellness. The attendees learned how to harness the power of social media and content optimization in order to offer their patients and communities the best possible message about their services and practice. Without a concise and properly executed social and online media presence, it's almost impossible to properly run a business, especially one that also relies on patient education and lifestyle changes, like chiropractic. Dr. Steven Shoshany commented, “Its important for a physician that uses a holistic approach to treatment, like us chiropractors do, to engage and educate their patients on the benefits and the process of treatment. I always try to get the the root of a patient’s problem. Sometimes it turns out that a chronic condition was being aggravated by the type of chair a person used in their office between treatments, or how they were sleeping. I write blogs and make videos about these issues all the time, and I think more people should engage their communities through the power of online media.”

Dr. Shoshany is the chiropractic component of a cutting edge chiropractic and physical therapy practice in downtown Manhattan. His integrated approach to treating pain and injuries has been providing unparalleled results for almost 20 years. A lifelong New Yorker, he is aware of the unique demands the city can place on the body, and credits his patient centered, individualized approach. Dr. Shoshany prides himself on his exemplary track record of non-surgical non-drug pain treatment. His practice is located at 632 Broadway, and more information about his methods, and techniques can be found on his website drshoshany.com.