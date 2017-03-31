MaintenX International is encouraging businesses to prepare for the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season, which begins in just a few short weeks on June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. The time is now to put a plan in place so your company can lessen the financial impact of a large storm.

“It’s not a question of if, but when disaster will strike your company and you need to be prepared,” said Bill Schaphorst, vice president of business development at MaintenX International, a fully-licensed general contracting company. “Planning is absolutely vital. We have seen it time and time again after a disaster: Businesses with a robust disaster preparedness plan are able to return to normal operations more quickly.”

MaintenX has helped all kinds of businesses recover from hurricanes and other disasters during the past decade. Below are the company’s top tips to help businesses recover quickly and get back to normal operations:

1. Create a Disaster Preparation Plan

Disaster preparedness is all about creating an effective Disaster Preparation Plan to recover from a temporary disruption to business operations. Planning provides familiarity and knowledge of potential problems to allow a quick, efficient and appropriate response. Having a plan in place saves time when a crisis strikes and increases the speed of getting back to normal. It’s a good idea to build a Disaster Planning Team with members from each department to help with the planning process.

2. Implement

It’s important to budget for and plan any purchases you will need in advance of a disaster. Whether these purchases include materials like plywood and sandbags, or technology like satellite phones, it’s better to get these items before you need them. For example, if you wait until just a few days before a hurricane to buy plywood, you probably won’t be able to get any.

3. Train & Test

Once a plan is created and key materials are purchased, it’s time to perform a drill to find any flaws. After training staff members in the key elements of the Disaster Preparedness Plan, test the plan by simulating an emergency. Address all aspects of the plan from resource management and emergency responses to crisis communications and business continuity. Make notes on the effectiveness of the plan and hold a post-test meeting to discuss the exercise with your team.

4. Update Your Plan

Learn from your disaster drill and determine where your plan was successful and identify any weaknesses. Update your plan accordingly. Be sure to do it before an emergency situation strikes to ensure the company is prepared.

For more information on how to plan for severe weather, visit: http://maintenx.com/disaster/.