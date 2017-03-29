Chris Head, who represents the 17th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, has accepted the invitation from RADM J. Scott Burhoe, the president of Fork Union Military Academy, to be this year's commencement speaker at the graduation ceremony to be held on May 27, 2017. Delegate Head is the father of Cadet Michael Head, a senior in the Class of 2017 who has attended the Academy since August 2013 when he enrolled as a freshman. Delegate Head and his wife, Betsy, live in the Roanoke area and have three children.

Head is a longtime business owner, operating a franchise of Home Instead Senior Care, which provides in-home care for seniors in Roanoke and Lynchburg. He was recognized as Small Business of the Year by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2009. It was his experience dealing with the growing number and complexity of state and federal regulations affecting his business that motivated him to seek elective office and work to create a better business environment in Virginia. When the incumbent from the 17th House district retired in 2009, Head ran for the nomination of the Republican party, finishing second in a primary with five candidates. When the winner of that 2009 contest chose not to seek reelection in 2011, Head was nominated for the seat as the Republican candidate and won election to the House of Delegates.

Head represents parts of Roanoke, Roanoke County, and Botetourt County in Virginia's House of Delegates. He is the co-founder and Chairman of the Business Development Caucus in the House and serves on the Finance Committee, the Health, Welfare, and Institutions Committee, and the Militia, Police, and Public Safety Committee.

In February 2017, Delegate Head sponsored House Resolution 380 honoring the life and service of the Academy's late Commandant of Cadets, Duane Fender.

Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia, is a college preparatory military boarding school for young men in Grades 7 through 12 and postgraduates. Affiliated with the Baptist General Association of Virginia and open to those of all religious denominations, Fork Union was founded in 1898 and has a rich tradition promoting character, leadership, and scholarship.