InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, will be exhibiting at the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) 2017 – 50 Years of Inspiring Leaders Conference held March 29 – April 1. The organization is dedicated to supporting global nursing leadership with a mission to shape healthcare through innovative and expert nursing.

InDemand Interpreting immediately connects nurses and healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) across the care continuum. VRI technology enables nurses to provide greater language access for limited English proficiency (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing patients, improving overall patient care.

Nurses using VRI technology to support communication between patients and healthcare providers report better communication with patients and their family members.

“The first day we had VRI, in 2015, we had two pediatric cases, a four-year-old girl from Iran, and a Burmese family, and we were not able to communicate effectively with these patients in the ER,” said Heather Telford, director of nursing for emergency and critical care services at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. “It (VRI) worked beautifully. Removing the language barrier keeps everyone safer and more connected about their care.”

“We are excited to participate in AONE, an annual meeting addressing the current issues facing today’s nurses,” said InDemand Marketing Vice President Casey Zanetti. “It’s incredibly important to listen to the nurses and healthcare providers we serve to understand their challenges so that we can better support their language access needs.”

