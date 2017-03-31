SUM Innovation Sponsors Fun Run to Support Nonprofit Hallie’s Heroes

Accounting management and consulting firm SUM Innovation is sponsoring Hallie’s Heroes Third Annual 5K Fun Run, which will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017, at South Lakes Park in Denton. The race begins at 9 a.m., and there’s a 1K option for kids 10 and under. Virtual runners and walkers are encouraged to register, as well.

Through this 5K, Hallie’s Heroes hopes to raise awareness of Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood condition that affects five out of 1 million children worldwide. Participants will have the opportunity to donate to DBA research and register to be swabbed to potentially find their bone marrow matches. Last year’s race raised $7,500 for the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation to fund research for a cure and $2,000 for DKMS US to help cover the costs of swabbing.

“I’m a founding board member of Hallie’s Heroes and Hallie’s Sunday School teacher, so I am personally invested in this mission,” VP of Talent Acquisition and Strategy Jennifer Scott said. “I can’t express enough gratitude for the support from SUM Innovation. As the head of Talent Acquisition for the company, we talk about conscious capitalism, values, and purpose all the time. To experience what that feels like on the receiving end is indescribable.”

Denton-based nonprofit organization Hallie’s Heroes was founded in July 2015. Hallie was diagnosed with DBA at 13 months old, and at 8 years old, she is one of just more than 800 children who live with DBA in the United States. The rare blood disease prevents bone marrow from producing enough red blood cells, which are essential for survival, as they carry oxygen throughout the body to the organs and brain.

The organization is dedicated to raising money to fund research to find a cure for DBA, educating and advocating for bone marrow donors, and hosting bone marrow drives to find matches for the 14,000 people also hoping to find their matches.

Currently, the only cure for DBA is a bone marrow transplant. Only 2 percent of Americans are currently registered through the National Bone Marrow Program, and of those registered, there’s a 1 percent chance of being matched to anyone worldwide. Hallie’s Heroes partners with nonprofit organization DKMS to register potential life-saving donors to get swabbed.

"Using Hallie’s strength and courage as our example, we decided not to just try to save our girl, but also the 14,000 other people who are desperately waiting to find their matches, as well," Hallie’s mom, Elyse Barnard, said.

Hallie is still waiting for a bone marrow donor match and must currently take steroids to survive. However, once she becomes steroid-resistant, she’ll need blood transfusions every three weeks to survive. To sign up to be a potential life saver, please go to dkms.org.

About Hallie’s Heroes

Founded in 2015, Hallie’s Heroes is a Denton-based nonprofit organization that’s focused on the fight against Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood condition. It’s on a mission to educate and advocate for bone marrow donors, host bone marrow drives to find matches for patients, and find a cure for DBA.

Learn more about Hallie’s Heroes at teamhalliebea.org.

About SUM Innovation

SUM Innovation is an accounting management and consulting firm on a mission to help its clients grow! Its dynamic team of experts assesses, designs, implements, and manages accounting solutions for fast-growth startups, international businesses, established and growing businesses, and nonprofits across the U.S. Its key services include outsourced accounting, talent acquisition strategy consulting and recruiting, and accounting technology and training. SUM Innovation has worked with more than 550 clients in 35 industries and aims to be a continuous leader in the industry.

Learn more about SUM Innovation at suminnovation.com.