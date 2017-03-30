AJC Top 150 “When you have a team like we’ve created at Relus, it’s important to retain them and help them continue to be their best,” says Mark Metz, CEO of Relus Technologies.

Relus Technologies has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits.” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.” Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Relus Technologies’ leadership team prioritizes hiring elite talent and treating them like top-performing professional athletes. A few perks available to employees are professional development, daily snacks, community outreach programs, top-of-the-line massage chairs, company-paid Teslas (for overachieving sales reps), and access to the in-house start up incubator, 22 Tech Park. Relus knows how to show the “Relus Rams” that they’re highly valued.

“When you have a team like we’ve created at Relus, it’s important to retain them and help them continue to be their best,” says Mark Metz, CEO of Relus Technologies. “We want everyone to be highly engaged. When your people are engaged, your customers, company, and employees reap the benefits.”

About Relus Technologies

Relus Technologies specializes in optimizing enterprise IT by creating options, delivering value, and eliminating risk. The company’s solutions suite helps extend the life of enterprise data center infrastructure, supports data center transformation, streamlines cloud enablement, and delivers top IT talent. For more information, visit relus.com.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.