LS Networks Powers Curry County Coastal Libraries

The LS Networks' purpose-built data and broadband IP services network now powers three Curry County Libraries — Chetco Community Public Library, Curry Public Library and Port Orford Public Library — helping each branch become a digital information hub in its coastal community.

“The LS Network not only serves the rural libraries but communities as a whole,” said Bryan Adams, Director of Sales and Marketing at LS Networks. “Our broadband infrastructure enhances the library system’s ability to provide much-needed digital resources to the schools, small businesses and tourism industries that make each community great.”

LS Networks dramatically increased the library system’s bandwidth by offering broadband services in December, 2016. The custom-built network features one gigabit of dedicated Internet access in each rural community where broadband is traditionally limited or unavailable.

“If you want information, you come to the library,” said Denise Willms, Port Orford Public Library Director. “Many of our residents still don’t have Internet access in their homes due to our rural location. Our old network simply didn’t give us the bandwidth we needed to serve this community.”

The LS Networks' broadband project increased the library’s bandwidth and transmission speeds, which enabled the branch to partner with the neighboring Coos County Library System. As of spring 2017, library users have access to information resources all along the Oregon Coast.

“LS Networks has been phenomenal,” Willms said. “Rural communities have such different needs, and they are the only provider that came out and spoke with us face-to-face and explained how they could make a difference in our community. They really made it happen.”

Since partnering with LS Networks, the Curry County libraries have seen increased community usage. The custom-built network enhances their ability to serve both the immediate and future needs of the region.

“LS Networks is helping power the future of our community,” said Jeremy Skinner, Curry Public Library Director. “We are in the process of expanding our technology offerings by adding a 170-person conference space and robust computer lab. But no one in our community had access to a network that could support something that big. It’s crucial for us to have a robust network that grows with us.”

About Curry County Libraries

Curry County is located in Southwest Oregon, where the Rogue River meets the Pacific Ocean. The region is home to 23,000 residents. The county’s five public libraries include: Chetco Community Public Library in Brookings, Curry Public Library in Gold Beach, Port Orford Public Library in Port Orford, Agness Community Library in Agness and Langlois Public Library in Langlois.

About LS Networks

LS Networks is a privately held competitive local exchange and interexchange carrier, founded, based and headquartered in Portland, Oregon. LS Networks is committed to serving communities and businesses throughout the rural Northwest with the high-caliber equipment and network connectivity that other carriers typically deploy only in metropolitan areas. The company's network is designed to deliver data and broadband IP services to any size institution, organization or campus in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at LSNetworks.net.