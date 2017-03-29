The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has elevated Sandra D. Gonzalez to shareholder in the Austin office and Stephanie Smiley and Steven V. Walkowiak to shareholder in the Dallas office. Additionally, Janis E. Clements was elevated to of counsel in the Austin office.

“These talented attorneys represent the future of the Texas region and of our firm,” said Douglas C. Atnipp, Co-Regional Managing Shareholder for Greenberg Traurig’s Texas offices. “They have all demonstrated the exceptional commitment to client and community service that has become the hallmark of Greenberg Traurig’s culture in Texas and around the globe.”

Gonzalez focuses her practice on international compliance matters including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (the FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act, among others. She assists clients in designing and implementing anti-corruption compliance policies and procedures, assisting in compliance investigations, and performing risk assessments. Gonzalez also counsels clients on compliance program implementation, including training key employees, and day-to-day compliance issues. She has experience conducting in-country risk assessments and compliance program enhancements around the world, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Japan, India, and South Africa.

Smiley has a national litigation practice that is devoted to resolving commercial business disputes through creative business solutions, commercial litigation, mediation, and arbitration. She has broad experience in products liability litigation with an emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare litigation. Smiley’s practice also focuses on representing clients in intellectual property litigation, including copyright and trademark infringement claims, contractual disputes, real estate, financial services, securities litigation, commercial tax litigation, and other business claims.

Walkowiak represents a wide-range of businesses and individuals from trial through appeal. He focuses primarily on complex commercial litigation, product liability, and consumer fraud litigation representing clients in both state and federal court, and before FINRA arbitration panels. Walkowiak additionally advises clients on critical issues pertaining to attorney-client privilege, with an emphasis on cross border privacy and privilege ramifications in the litigation and compliance spheres. He has been involved in international Foreign Corrupt Practices Act internal investigations on behalf of clients, and developed compliance and privacy strategies for clients facing unique compliance and regulatory challenges. Walkowiak advises clients with respect to eDiscovery and eRetention policies, as a member of the firm's National eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, and counsels clients relating to best practices with respect to electronic document retention and security, and electronic discovery.

Clements focuses her practice on commercial litigation, antitrust, complex business litigation, patent litigation, licensing, and energy and natural resources law. She has more than 20 years of experience practicing law and has a strong trial background. She is also experienced in managing legal and regulatory issues for energy companies with respect to commercial and technical operations, specifically analyzing environmental issues and policies, REC markets, RPS policies, net metering policies, permitting requirements, grant opportunities, tax credits, other financial incentives for renewable energy projects, and issues related to carbon offsets throughout the United States.

