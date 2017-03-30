Chosen Payments Named Preferred Credit Card Processor of NHRA

NHRA names Chosen Payments as Preferred Credit Card provider “This business partnership will prove to be mutually beneficial to both parties,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “Chosen Payments will provide first class customer service and support for our customers."

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced that Chosen Payments, a Moorpark based national credit card processor, has been named as the preferred credit card processor of NHRA.

Chosen Payments are experts in credit card processing, check processing, gift/loyalty, ATM, merchant cash advance, mobile applications and other payment processing and financial services. Their focus is being a partner in success. And they treat each and every relationship like a true partnership, while using decades of industry experience to facilitate growth for their merchants.

“Chosen Payments has a large presence within the automotive industry and NHRA being the largest association in the business, it was a natural marriage for this partnership to come together,” said Jeff Brodsly, chief executive officer of Chosen Payments. Chosen Payments was established in 2008 by Brodsly, a lifelong Moorpark resident.

Credit card processing for NHRA’s corporate headquarters and the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum will be managed by Chosen Payments, including all four NHRA owned tracks (Atlanta Dragway, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Gainesville Raceway and Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis). The company also manages credit card processing for Texas Motorplex, an NHRA sanctioned track and host facility to the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event contested October 12-15.

“This business partnership will prove to be mutually beneficial to both parties,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA vice president and chief development officer. “Chosen Payments is sure to provide first class customer service and support for our customers during the year.”

Additionally, Chosen Payments has put together an NHRA member benefit package which will reduce costs and increase profits of businesses owned by NHRA members.

“The value brought by both Chosen Payments and NHRA, which will be rolled out to the membership, is going to be a major win for all business owners associated with NHRA,” said Richard Scalesse, partner of Chosen Payments. For more information about Chosen Payments, visit their website at http://www.chosenpayments.com

Headquartered in Glendora, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 24 national events featuring the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series, NHRA Summit Racing Series and the NHRA Drags: Street Legal Style presented by AAA. NHRA also offers NHRA Jr. Street for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League for youth ages 5 to 17. In addition, NHRA owns and operates four racing facilities: Atlanta Dragway in Georgia; Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis; and Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Southern California.