In the first partnership of it’s kind in Canada, a third-party administrator of group health benefits, Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc. has partnered with MedReleaf, Canada’s leading Licensed Producer of medical cannabis to launch a medical cannabis-only Health Care Spending Account.

Medical Cannabis is recognized and regulated by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and it is a therapy of choice for over 130,000 Canadians currently registered as patients. In addition, medical cannabis is considered a medically-eligible expense by Canada Revenue Agency. However it is not currently covered under traditional group health benefit plans -largely because it lacks a Drug Identification Number (DIN).

In response, BBD has created a medical cannabis HCSA, a low-cost benefit solution that allows employers to respond to the needs of their staff, encourages use of regulated cannabis to treat conditions (as opposed to unregulated dispensaries), and generally enhance their existing plans to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest.

Read a case study outlining how this partnership is helping employers update their benefits plans to include the latest in prescribed medical treatments. https://www.bbd.ca/blog/medical-cannabis-case-study/

Benefits by Design (BBD) Inc. is a third-party administrator of group health benefits and insurance, providing benefits for over 20 years via a national network of Advisors to over 4,000 Canadian organizations.

MedReleaf sets The Medical Grade Standard™ for cannabis in Canada and around the world. The first and only ISO 9001 certified cannabis producer in North America, MedReleaf is a R&D-driven company dedicated to patient care, scientific innovation, research and advancing the understanding of the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

