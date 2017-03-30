E Source Adds Julia Hamm and Scott Ungerer to Advisory Board

Since founding our advisory board in 2014, we’ve been extremely fortunate to have this remarkable group sitting at the table with us, helping to ensure that we’re making the best possible decisions for our customers and the industry.

E Source is pleased to announce the addition of Julia Hamm, CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), and Scott Ungerer, founder and managing director of EnerTech Capital, to its advisory board. The E Source advisory board provides strategic guidance on the company’s corporate vision, partnering strategy, and technology innovations.

Hamm and Ungerer join a group of utility industry veterans that serves as a strategic resource for E Source, its customers, and the energy utility market. In addition to Hamm and Ungerer, the board is composed of Jim Rogers, retired chairman, president, and CEO of Duke Energy; Sue Kelly, president and CEO of the American Public Power Association; Charles Bayless, former chairman, president, and CEO of Tucson Electric Power and Illinois Power; Ralph Cavanagh, senior attorney and co-director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s energy program; and John Di Stasio, former CEO of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and current president of the Large Public Power Council.

“Julia and Scott are important additions to our already impressive advisory board,” says Wayne Greenberg, CEO of E Source. “Julia’s perspective on solar and other distributed energy resources will be crucial as we continue to support utilities on this side of their business. And although Scott has a deep utility background, he’s been focused on investing in and bringing to market a wide range of energy technologies for the past 20 years. Their expertise in these areas will be invaluable as we help our clients address a rapidly changing business environment.”

“E Source has been a respected partner of SEPA’s for many years. Our philosophies both center on forging partnerships between utilities and their customers, so I’m looking forward to being part of a group that can continue to push this important collaboration,” says Hamm, who has close to 20 years of experience advising utilities, manufacturers, and government agencies on renewable energy and energy-efficiency strategies and programs.

The knowledge and experience Hamm gained as SEPA’s president and CEO make her one of the world’s foremost experts on the nexus between utilities, solar energy, and distributed energy resources. Hamm guides and oversees all of SEPA’s research, education and collaboration activities for its 1,000-plus member companies. She’s a wealth of knowledge on the business models and solar programs of more than 400 utilities throughout the US, as well as utilities in Europe and Asia. Prior to joining SEPA, Hamm worked for ICF International, where she supported the US Environmental Protection Agency’s implementation of the Energy Star program.

“It’s exciting for me to bring the enthusiasm of the broad start-up ecosystem to this prestigious board of advisors. I’ve known E Source for 20 years and have always viewed its mission as closely linked with the development of innovative technologies and business models in the power sector. Our firm has invested in more than 70 energy technologies since the mid-90s, and I hope to bring that perspective to E Source and its clients,” says Ungerer, a recognized leader in venture capital investing for the traditional and advanced energy sectors.

Currently, Ungerer looks for opportunities that reduce the cost or improve the customer experience of energy supply, delivery, and usage, especially where commercial and industrial customers and utility businesses intersect. He has worked directly with numerous early-to-mid-stage companies, providing both strategic and operational guidance and advice as a board member and investor. Prior to joining EnerTech, Ungerer spent 16 years as an executive with Atlantic Energy, culminating in his role as president and chief operating officer of the company’s nonregulated enterprises.

“Since founding our advisory board in 2014, we’ve been extremely fortunate to have this remarkable group sitting at the table with us, helping to ensure that we’re making the best possible decisions for our customers and the industry,” says Greenberg.

For more information on the E Source advisory board and its members, visit http://www.esource.com/advisory-board.