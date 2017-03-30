We are investing in Student Advocates to provide individualized support that will help students overcome obstacles, maximize their potential and stay motivated.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is implementing a new learner success program to help improve students’ learning experiences. The program introduces Student Advocates who provide one-on-one support to help students set goals, develop good study techniques and navigate online resources as they complete coursework, graduate and move quickly into a new career.

“Our students are all individuals who learn and progress through our program in different ways. We want to do everything we can to help them succeed,” said Ben Hartman, Career Step Vice President of Enrollments. “We are investing in Student Advocates to provide individualized support that will help students overcome obstacles, maximize their potential and stay motivated.”

The new learner success program tailors phone, text and email communication to ensure students receive coaching when and how they need it most. Student Advocates are passionate about student success, guiding students through their programs and addressing any issues.

Students receive help with time management, networking, planning, and resume building and have access to resources like tech support, blogs, forums and social networking groups. The program also provides proactive graduate services as students move toward certification and employment.

“A career in healthcare begins with success in our online learning environment,” said Jerolyn Robertson, Career Step Vice President of Academics. “Our programs are known for their depth of quality curriculum and, as a result, our graduates are highly sought after. To that end, we are committed to making the journey toward graduation a reality. Student Advocates work for student success. They actively listen to underlying concerns and coach students in setting and achieving their academic goals as they move toward graduation. Our goal is to help our students feel supported and inspired every step of the way.”

For 25 years, Career Step has trained students to work in fast-growing industries like healthcare, technology and administration. Its flexible online career-training programs allow students to study whenever and wherever is best for them, helping them start exciting new careers in one year or less.

To learn more about Career Step’s education and training solutions, visit CareerStep.com or call 1-800-411-7073.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836