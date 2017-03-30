KellyOCG® Recognizes Top Suppliers

For the fifth consecutive year, KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services®, has recognized its top performing national and global suppliers with the Company's annual Supplier Excellence Award presented at a reception in Michigan.

For the fifth consecutive year, KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly Services®, has recognized its top performing national and global suppliers with the Company's annual Supplier Excellence Award. The awards were presented at a reception in Michigan yesterday.

In order to receive this recognition, suppliers must participate in multiple KellyOCG managed workforce solutions programs and be evaluated on spend development and performance in the following areas:



program scorecard results;

compliance;

engagement survey results.

Award winner benefits include one-on-one development sessions; a designated KellyOCG advocate to support growth; participation in supplier focus groups; collaboration on the design of KellyOCG's proprietary supplier analytics; and the ability to work directly with senior leaders from KellyOCG.

"At Kelly, we pride ourselves in making a difference in people's lives by connecting them with work," said Thorsten Koletschka, supplier strategy and engagement lead, Global Talent Supply Chain Organization for KellyOCG. "Amplifying our portfolio through strong interlock with our outstanding suppliers enables us to deliver the world's best workforce solutions. Our award winners have not only delivered distinguished services but have made a positive difference to numerous people's lives through their dedicated and passionate work every day."

The diversity of KellyOCG's global supply chain is evident through its active partnerships with more than 2,700 suppliers located in 140 countries throughout the world.

The 2016 Supplier Excellence Award Winners are:

AMERICAS

Artech Information System

Collabera

Digital Technology Solutions

DISYS

Kelly Services

Rangam Consultants

SAP Fieldglass

Software Galaxy Systems

Spectraforce Technologies

Sunrise Systems

U.S. Tech Solutions

APAC

Klaus IT Solutions

Peoplebank

UST Global

EMEA



ALTEN Group

Claran Consultants

Hobson Prior

Life Sciences Consultants

Love and Tate

Orion Group

PageGroup

Pauwels Consulting

PE Global

ProClinical

SThree

