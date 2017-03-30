Robin Sol Lieberman, author and founder of TrueCharisma.com, has returned from the United Nations, where she moderated the Global Youth Panel, "Leading Beyond Fear," for IMPACT Leadership 21's 4th Annual Power of Collaboration event.

During her United Nations panel, Lieberman announced the release of her audiobook for the award-winning book, The Charisma Code: Communicating in a Language Beyond Words. This highly anticipated version is newly available on Audible and read by the author: http://www.audible.com/pd/Business/The-Charisma-Code-Audiobook/B01N6JKRMU

The Charisma Code inspires its readers to grow their personal power as a means of fearless and effective leadership. Her recent "Leading Beyond Fear" panel at the United Nations featured exceptional youth who are using their audacious authenticity to change the world. Lieberman's panel was broadcast to thousands globally through UN TV. This one-minute video featuring Lieberman's dance and announcing the release of her book in audiobook format was played as an introduction to her panel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUo5x1RouVw

"It was a great honor to announce the publication of my audiobook in the ECOSOC chamber at the United Nations Headquarters---the very room dedicated to economic and social justice worldwide. My hope is that The Charisma Code continues to inspire diverse populations spanning from the youth to the incarcerated to corporate teams to prioritize "looking for the value in others." If each of us genuinely did that in all of our encounters, we would live in a very different world,” says Lieberman.

According to Audible reviewers, "Ms. Lieberman does a wonderful job of narrating. It feels as though she's sitting right there with you, and she's very interested in an authentic connection! She is wonderfully transparent and fun (she sings, laughs at herself, talks to you... all without breaking the spell...) Her own charisma comes through."