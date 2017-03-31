It is an honor to be recognized as a top dealer.

Bill Howe Heating & Air, based in San Diego, recently received the Lennox® Centurion Award from Lennox Industries, an international heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer. The company began with a mission to offer superior services, using superior products at affordable rates.

The Lennox® Centurion Award recognizes the top 100 Lennox® residential dealerships in each Lennox® sales region for outstanding accomplishments and performance. "Earning the Lennox Centurion Award emphasizes Bill Howe Heating & Air’s progress as a leading marketer of residential comfort systems, who delivers exceptional comfort and service on every job," said Douglas L. Young, President and COO of LII Residential Heating & Cooling.

Bill Howe established his residential home services company in 1980 starting with plumbing and drain cleaning, adding on heating & air services in San Diego in 2007 and restoration & flood remediation in 2009, creating the Bill Howe Family of Companies. Bill Howe employs 165 people across their three divisions. “Using Lennox makes sense for us,” said Bill Howe President of San Diego’s Best A/C company. “Lennox adheres to the highest standards and we are proud to offer our customers the Lennox brand, service, and excellence. It is an honor to be recognized as a top dealer.”

“To win the Centurion Award, a dealer must embody the Lennox brand promise in their market, and we are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award.” A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox® Industries markets its air conditioning and heating

