Lucky winner of a flight to Jamaica on board Caribbean Airlines. From the music to the costumes, to the energy, Carnival in Kingston is just a flight a way.

On March 25, Hollywood Beach, Fort Lauderdale transformed into Carnival central allowing visitors to experience a first-hand taste of Jamaica’s Bacchanal 2017, in Caribbean Airlines’ Jamaica “Wanna Jam” Promotion.

Hollywood Beach, between Buchanan Street and Michigan Street, just a few steps south of the popular Margaritaville Resort, came alive with the sounds of authentic soca and dancehall music by Y100’s DJ GQ and costumed revellers.

The promotion featured dance competitions and steel-pan lessons. One lucky person also won two tickets courtesy Caribbean Airlines to fly away to sunny Jamaica.

Caribbean Airlines’ Senior Marketing Manager, Alicia Cabrera, noted: “Caribbean Airlines is thrilled to offer this once in a lifetime opportunity for a lucky winner and a guest to enjoy the party side of Jamaica. From the music to the costumes, to the energy, Carnival in Kingston is just a flight a way. We want our customers to know when they are thinking about an airline, Caribbean Airlines is the best choice, as the experience of the islands begin the moment you board, with daily flights from Ft Lauderdale to Kingston and Montego Bay and seamless connections throughout the Caribbean region.”

Ms Cabrera continued: “Caribbean Airlines would like to specially thank the City of Hollywood, City of Hollywood parks and recreation department, Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency, and the Greater Ft Lauderdale Visitors and Conventions Bureau, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and the Jamaica Tourist Board.”

Caribbean Airlines has been the official airline sponsor of Bacchanal Jamaica for the past four (4) years, and looks forward to 2017 carnival celebrations in Jamaica, which run from April 15th – 23rd and culminate in the colorful Road March parade on April 23rd.

Charmaine Franklin, Director of Bacchanal Jamaica stated: “Caribbean Airlines has always been integral to the Bacchanal Jamaica experience. It is with their support that we have been able to create a truly Caribbean experience with performers from across the region coming together in Jamaica for a wonderful celebration.”

Caribbean Airlines offers an all-inclusive in-flight experience with complimentary authentic Caribbean meals and signature cocktails. Also, all passengers first checked bag always flies free and economy passengers can pay just U$$25 plus taxes for a second checked-bag. This rate is one of the lowest in the global airline industry.

For more information, customers can visit http://www.caribbean-airlines.com or call the airlines Reservations Call Centers: Jamaica 1 888 359 2475 (local) / 1 800 523 5585 (International) Canada 1 800 920 4225.