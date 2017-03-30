DATAMARK Celebrates Opening of Mumbai, India Service Delivery Center

“DATAMARK’s Mumbai location significantly expands our capacity to provide our clients with a wide range of business services, from data processing to finance and accounting to customer contact.”

DATAMARK, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new service delivery center in Mumbai, India.

Located in the country’s commercial and financial hub, the new facility was opened to meet the growing needs of DATAMARK’s domestic and international clients. The site, currently employing about 300 data processing staff, has capacity for 750 BPO and contact center employees across three shifts, allowing DATAMARK to offer clients around-the-clock service.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on February 15. The event was hosted by DATAMARK’s U.S. and India teams, and attended by client representatives and other special guests from across the globe. The attendees enjoyed a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, a world-class lunch and even had an opportunity to do some sightseeing of Mumbai’s historic attractions.

“DATAMARK’s Mumbai location significantly expands our capacity to provide our clients with a wide range of business services, from data processing to finance and accounting to customer contact,” said DATAMARK President Bill Randag. “We are pleased to offer our clients a first-class operation in the economic hub of India, where we have access to a highly educated, talented and dedicated workforce.”

With the opening of the Mumbai site, DATAMARK now has two facilities in India. DATAMARK’s first India facility was opened in the city of Chennai in 2005. Combined, the two facilities have a capacity for 1,700 staff. “The Mumbai site complements our Chennai location, which has a capacity for 950 staff and is led by an outstanding team of managers who average 15 years of experience in the BPO industry,” Randag said.

The Mumbai site will provide backup and redundancy for the Chennai location as well as DATAMARK’s other worldwide operations. The facility has space to accommodate the company’s future growth in the BPO and contact center outsourcing sectors.

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading business process outsourcing company specializing in high-volume digital mailroom management, document processing/document management, contact center services, and process improvement consulting for Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, DATAMARK employs nearly 2,000 people in its U.S., Mexico and India facilities. For more information, visit http://www.datamark.net or contact Marketing Manager Martin Rocha at info(at)datamark(dot)net.