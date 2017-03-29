The Professional Squash Association, the global governing body for men’s and women’s professional squash, announced it has enlisted New York City-based sports and entertainment marketing firm Leverage Agency as its exclusive global marketing partner. The agency will develop and procure sponsorship opportunities for the Professional Squash Association (PSA), which includes first-time ever title sponsorship, naming rights, event sponsorship, branding rights, ambassador program and other customized activations. Leverage was awarded the business after an extensive international search by the PSA.

The PSA oversees 170 events across five continents including the prestigious PSA World Tour, World Championships and World Series. PSA matches take place year-round and are broadcast in 155 countries reaching more than 280 million households, and feature over 800 professional players from 70 countries. The sport of squash is growing rapidly in popularity with 20 million current players and 50,000 courts worldwide. In the US, more than 200 colleges have squash courts, and is one of the top three fastest growing activities.

“We’ve had great success working with professional leagues in the past, and we’re thrilled to introduce the PSA’s unique attributes to brands who want to connect with this highly-sought after demographic,” said Ben Sturner, CEO and Founder of Leverage Agency. “We’re excited about the range of global marketing possibilities, and look forward to our partnership with the PSA and its incredibly talented athletes.”

PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden said: "Squash offers real health benefits and is played by millions of affluent, well-educated and loyal individuals across the globe, making the sport appealing to commercial partners. We look forward to working together with Leverage Agency to expand our sponsorship portfolio and take advantage of previously untapped sponsorship streams with a view to grow the Tour and increase the sport’s profile.”

Professional Squash Association

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) is the global governing body responsible for the administration of both men’s and women’s professional squash around the world. With over 800 registered players and over 200 events taking place in all four corners of the globe every year, the PSA World Tour showcases the game of squash at its highest level in some of the world’s most unique and stunning locations. Encapsulating all that is good about top flight professional squash, combining athleticism, skill, fitness, tenacity, power, drama and above all else, passion, the PSA World Tour is the pinnacle of world squash.

For more information, visit http://www.psaworldtour.com

Leverage Agency

Headquartered in NYC, Leverage Agency is a full service entertainment, sports and media marketing company. Our accomplished staff brings deep expertise in creating 360° marketing partnerships through branded packaging, sponsorship sales, public relations, experiential marketing, and asset valuation/ROI analytics. For more information, please visit: http://www.leverageagency.com