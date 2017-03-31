The beauty of Arizona Gives Day is that anyone can be a philanthropist by donating on April 4... It’s an excellent opportunity to support local nonprofits that help our communities thrive.

Arizona Gives Day is a grassroots, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes. Donations can be scheduled in advance (to be processed on Tuesday, April 4) at azgives.org or can be submitted day-of on April 4.

Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, and presented by FirstBank, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $7.4 million for Arizona nonprofits since its founding in 2013.

On April 4, the public will be asked to “invest in Arizona” by giving to organizations that are doing important work to improve the well-being of our state. Participating nonprofits include large and small organizations dedicated to arts and culture, children and youth, community development, health services, animal welfare and more. Each one works to better our community, and all are in need of community support.

“The beauty of Arizona Gives Day is that anyone can be a philanthropist by donating on April 4,” said Laurie Liles, president and CEO of Arizona Grantmakers Forum. “It’s an excellent opportunity to support local nonprofits that help our communities thrive.”

For participating nonprofits, Arizona Gives Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness about their work, connect with new donors and win prize money to supplement individual donations. Last year, Arizona nonprofits raised $2.84 million through the generosity of 16,450 donors, with many giving to multiple organizations.

“Arizona Gives Day continues to introduce brand new donors to our participating nonprofits,” says Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “We are leveraging our statewide outreach to maximize exposure for our nonprofits, helping them expand their year-round fundraising strategy.”

In the past, donations large and small have combined to make life-changing advancements possible throughout our state, and this year, the event is poised to be bigger than ever. The number of nonprofits who received donations on Arizona Gives Day grew by 25 percent from 2015 to 2016. And Arizona Gives Day 2017 is on track to make an even larger impact.

“It’s amazing to think that in four short years Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $7.4 million for Arizona nonprofits, and we’re excited to see charitable organizations, businesses and community members rally together for the fifth annual Arizona Gives Day,” said Bryce Lloyd, President-Phoenix Metro, FirstBank. “We believe you’re only as strong as the community you live in, so supporting our nonprofit sector isn’t just a right, it’s a responsibility. We hope others take some time on April 4 to strengthen our local community and give to causes they care about, too.”

ARIZONA GIVES DAY 2017 FAST FACTS

1,000+ organizations are participating from across the state

300+ organizations are joining Arizona Gives Day for the first time

$175,000 in prize pool money is up for grabs

ARIZONA GIVES DAY 2017 MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Greater Phoenix:



Save the Family: YOGA for Save the Family, Surya Yoga, Phoenix; Saturday, April 1, 1-2:30 p.m.

Duet: Duet Open House, Duet, Phoenix; Tuesday, April 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mindfulness First (all events are on April 4):

MOD Pizza, Scottsdale Rd / Shea Blvd, Scottsdale; present the Arizona Gives Day flier on April 4, and 20% of your order will be donated to Mindfulness First.

Floo-id Yoga, Phoenix, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m., all classes are free with a $10 donation to Mindfulness First.

The Mindfulness Life Center, Scottsdale, 6-6:45 p.m., the meditation class will be donation-based to Mindfulness First.

Rooted Community Yoga Project, Garage East, Agritopia, 6-7 p.m., the yoga class will be donation-based to Mindfulness First.

Tucson / Southern AZ:



The Humane Society of Southern Arizona: World Record Attempt for Most Dogs in a Photo, Tucson; Saturday, April 1, 9-11 a.m.

Sky Island Alliance: Arizona Gives Day Happy Hour, Sentinel Peak Brewing Company, Tucson; Tuesday, April 4, 5-8 p.m.

GAP Ministries: Arizona Gives Day Open House, GAP Ministries, Tucson; Tuesday, April 4, 3-6 p.m.

Watershed Management Group: Arizona Gives Day Tucson Hop Shop Percentage Night, Tuesday, April 4, 6-9 p.m.

Tu Nidito: Happy Hour in Celebration of Arizona Gives Day, Madaras Gallery, Tucson; Tuesday, April 4, 5-7 p.m.

Flagstaff / Northern AZ:



Shadows Foundation: Arizona Gives Day with Shadows Foundation & Elevated Shredding, Flagstaff Mall, Flagstaff; Tuesday, April 4, 3-6 p.m.

Flagstaff Youth Chorale: A Taste of Music: AZ Gives Day Celebration, Single Speed Coffee Cafe, Flagstaff; Tuesday, April 4, 5-7 p.m.

About the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits

The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits is an action-oriented group of partners across Arizona — both nonprofits and those in the community who support them — dedicated to uniting, strengthening and advancing Arizona’s nonprofit sector. The Alliance envisions an Arizona where all nonprofits are valued, empowered and thriving, with support from grassroots efforts like Arizona Gives Day. For more information, visit http://www.azgives.org, or email azgives(at)arizonanonprofits(dot)org.

About Arizona Grantmakers Forum

Arizona Grantmakers Forum is the regional association serving Arizona’s philanthropic community. Its mission is to empower members to transform Arizona through leadership and meaningful philanthropy. Member organizations make financial grants to nonprofit organizations throughout the state and represent the interests of private foundations, trusts, endowed community foundations, corporations, government agencies and individuals with organized charitable gift programs. For more information, visit http://www.arizonagrantmakersforum.org.

About FirstBank

FirstBank, the nation’s third largest privately-held bank with multiple banking locations in Arizona, operates more than 120 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California, and serves more than 650,000 customers. Since 2000, FirstBank has contributed more than $55 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, visit http://www.efirstbank.com.

Sponsors

Presenting: FirstBank

Platinum: Arizona Community Foundation

Gold: Thunderbird Charities

Silver: BHHS Legacy Foundation, Freeport McMoRan, Tucson Electric Power / UniSource Energy Services, SRP, Hickey Family Foundation, Intel, Vitalyst Health Foundation