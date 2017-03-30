The certifications our coworkers achieve provide industry-recognized evidence of their talents, skills and abilities while providing great assurance of our technical competence to our customers.

OneNeck® IT Solutions announced today they have been named to the 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This list, published annually by CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, honors North American IT solution providers and recognizes those companies who have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

More than half of OneNeck’s employee-base is made up of individuals with technical expertise and certifications. They are experienced IT professionals with vast industry knowledge, deep technical expertise and hold some of the most premiere certifications. In particular, Biju Thomas is a Principal Solutions Architect with OneNeck and an Oracle ACE Director. He has more than 20 years of experience working with Oracle technologies and is among just 36 ACE Directors in the U.S.

“Our technical coworkers are a key value add for our customers,” said Dave Flynn, SVP Operations and Engineering at OneNeck. “We understand just how critical it is to hire and develop talent with the right attitude and aptitude. This way, we can ensure combined success for OneNeck and our customers. The certifications our coworkers achieve provide industry-recognized evidence of their talents, skills and abilities while providing great assurance of our technical competence to our customers.”

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers who have obtained these elite designations — which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN; a portion of the companies included in the Tech Elite 250 list is currently available online.

