Open Systems Technologies Will Attend 2017 VMSA Live Conference

Open Systems Technologies will be attending this year’s VMSA Live Conference April 5-7 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Ariz. This annual event allows staffing professionals to network and collaborate with the leaders of major enterprises and MSP (managed service providers) channel partners. Rick Ryan, Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts will be representing Open Systems Technologies during the event, to connect with thought leaders in enterprise procurement and talent acquisition.

“This year’s attendee list played a major role in Open Systems’ decision to participate in VMSA Live,” said Rick Ryan. “I am excited about the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most successful leaders in their respective fields and to learn more about their businesses and buying processes. A unique aspect of this conference is the ability to meet with industry-leading MSPs and senior client buyers at the same table. The opportunity to workshop with the most influential people on both sides will prove incredibly valuable to me personally, as well as to Open Systems.”

VMSA Live is an internationally renowned networking event, established in 2011. The schedule will include various discussions and workshops, addressing topics such as Buyers of Contingent Workforce Services, Buyer to Supplier Strategy, and Staffing Companies and How to Grow the Business. For more information about attending or to sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vmsa-live-phx-2017-registration-24812554017. To schedule a meeting with Rick Ryan, please find his contact information below.

