Joseph Sitt, CEO, Thor Equities Lincoln Road in Miami continues to experience a heavy amount of foot traffic from tourists, as well as local residents.

Thor Equities (http://www.thorequities.com), a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, has leased prime retail space at 663-667 Lincoln Road in Miami to Steve Madden and Häagen-Dazs, company executives announced today.

Fashion-footwear maker Steve Madden has leased 2,300 square feet at 663 Lincoln Road, and Häagen-Dazs has signed a long-term lease for 1,000 square feet at neighboring 665 Lincoln Road. In addition, popular South Beach restaurant Pizza Rustica occupies approximately 1,700 square feet at 667 Lincoln Road.

“Steve Madden and Häagen-Dazs are fantastic additions to this area of Lincoln Road, which continues to experience a heavy amount of foot traffic from tourists as well as local residents,” said Joseph Sitt, CEO of Thor Equities.

Located on the busy Lincoln Road Mall in the heart of South Beach, 663-667 Lincoln Road encompasses more than 5,000 square feet of retail space owned by Thor Equities.

In addition, Thor owns 605 Lincoln Road and 852 Collins Ave. in South Beach, as well as multiple properties in Wynwood including 2722 NW 2nd Ave., 250 NW 24th St., and planned development project 2800 NW 2nd Ave. The company also owns 70 NE 39th St. and 120 NE 39th St. in Miami’s Design District.

###

About Thor Equities: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of commercial, residential, retail, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company maximizes returns for investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. Thor Equities is also the exclusive representative of global retailers through Thor Retail Advisors, a premier leasing agent for marquee properties worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.thorequities.com.