Magellan Jets Delivers Ultimate Experience for 2017 Masters Tournament

Magellan Jets, one of the fastest-growing leaders in private travel, today announced a new luxury promotional package for travelers headed to this year’s Masters Tournament.

The Masters Tournament is one of the most traveled to destinations by private jet each year. To better serve new members looking to rise above the crowds, Magellan Jets is offering the Ultimate Masters Package.

The company will provide customers with high-level access to the PGA’s most highly anticipated event. New members who purchase a 50-hour Challenger 300 membership card will not only enjoy the benefits of tailored travel options, they will also be eligible to receive the company’s exclusive offer. The package includes:



Private roundtrip airport transportation

Four-night hotel accommodations

Two reserved grounds passes

Two VIP hospitality passes for open bar, full service gourmet breakfast and lunch buffet with evening hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, and plasma TVs airing tournament coverage

Two roundtrip private transfers from the hotel to Hospitality Suites or Augusta National Golf Club

“We pride ourselves on consistently bringing elite, high-touch service to our members, and The Masters gives us an opportunity to present new customers with an experience unlike any other,” said Joshua Hebert, CEO of Magellan Jets. “With this package, our travelers can sit back, relax, and focus on who will be wearing the green jacket come April 9.”

The Magellan Jets Ultimate Masters Package is available to new customers only, and not available with other offers. All packages are subject to availability.

About Magellan Jets

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets is one of the fastest growing companies in the private aviation industry. Magellan Jets has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, selected as a SmartCEO Future 50 award-winner, and ranked on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast50 for three years in a row. The company has revolutionized the jet card membership model to offer the industry’s only customizable jet membership. Along with the highest rated flight crews of the Magellan Jets Preferred Network (MJPN), the company’s FAA-certificated Flight Support Team assures the company’s mission is met with every flight segment. That mission being to make private flying personal, to ensure a unique, jet-specific experience that emphasizes a safe, seamless, door-to-door journey which anticipates customer needs in a plane that feels like their own. Magellan Jets operates above the highest safety standards in the industry, and was the first private jet broker in the world to sit on the board of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.