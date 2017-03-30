The newly created VW parts marketing program, Genuine Advantage, allows VW dealers to offer mechanical parts at an average of 38% off retail price, enabling them to more effectively compete against non-OEM parts.

OEConnection LLC (OEC), the parts ecommerce technology leader for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) distribution networks, announced today that Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VW) has expanded the use of RepairLink, a web-based, all makes and models parts ordering and fulfillment solution, for their network of U.S. dealers and independent repair facility customers. The newly created VW parts marketing program, Genuine Advantage, allows VW dealers to offer mechanical parts at an average of 38% off retail price, enabling them to more effectively compete against non-OEM parts.

VW represents one of five automotive OEM dealer networks in the United States to offer a nationwide parts marketing program through RepairLink for their OE mechanical parts.

“We are excited to work with VW to launch an exclusive mechanical parts program in RepairLink,” said Jon Palazzo, OEC Vice President & General Manager, Mechanical. “With nearly 3,000 franchised dealers and 80,000+ shops on RepairLink, we are confident VW dealers and repair shop customers will improve customer service and buy more OE parts from dealers.”

“RepairLink is a win-win for our dealers and independent repair facility customers,” said Dan DuCharme, VW Wholesale Field Operations Manager. “Dealers can leverage this tool for greater reach and sales in the competitive parts market, and independent repairers will enjoy the ease of online ordering and OEM parts at competitive prices.”

The VW Genuine Advantage parts program is now available in RepairLink to a network of more than 500 VW dealers in the U.S. Independent repair facilities can access RepairLink at no cost, courtesy of automotive dealers, to access competitive parts pricing in an online parts ordering platform for all manufacturers.

About OEC

OEConnection (OEC) is the leading parts ecommerce technology provider for OEM distribution networks, serving over 20 OEMs and 100,000 dealership and repair customers. Customers use OEC solutions millions of times each month to access real-time, dynamic pricing and to market, manage and move original equipment parts, facilitating an estimated $20 billion in annual replacement parts trade. The company is headquartered in the greater Cleveland area at 4205 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, Ohio, 44286. Additional information is available at http://www.oeconnection.com or by e-mailing Geo Money at Geo.Money@oeconnection.com.

About Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Founded in 1955, Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWoA), an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. VWoA’s operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices, financial service centers, and its state -of-the- art manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. VWoA sells the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, CC, e-Golf, Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan and Touareg vehicles through approximately 652 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen of America online at http://www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.