Precision Discovery, Inc. announced today that they have been recertified as a Relativity Best in Service partner by kCura, achieving the Orange-level designation for providing an exceptional Relativity experience for end users.

“We are proud to earn the Relativity Best in Service designation year after year,” said President and CEO Jerry Barbanel. “We are committed to an excellent Relativity experience for our clients, and we look forward to continued success on the platform through our partnership with kCura.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for duration as a Relativity Authorized Partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

kCura has two designations for Best in Service partners’ data centers: Orange and Blue. While both designate data centers that provide a quality Relativity experience, Orange-level sites have made additional investments in people, process and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts—all while maintaining the high standards of Best in Service.

“It’s great to recognize Precision Discovery as an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner,” said George Orr, vice president of customer success and support at kCura. “The designation signifies how committed they are to providing an exceptional Relativity customer experience.”

About Precision Discovery

Founded in 2008, Precision Discovery, Inc. helps corporations and law firms create and implement a proactive, efficient and defensible eDiscovery plan. Precision provides a full suite of eDiscovery services including managed review, computer forensics, data processing and hosting, and software customization. Precision Discovery's employees own 100% of the company, and they have a long and successful track record of helping clients meet the arduous demands of litigation and investigations. For more information about Precision Discovery, please visit http://www.precisiondiscovery.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016.

