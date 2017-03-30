Fotodiox Pro Announces FACTOR Series of Bi-Color LED Lighting

The New FACTOR Series of LED Lights from Fotodiox Pro At the core of the new FACTOR series is our Factorsoft™ technology.

Fotodiox Pro, creator and distributor of several lines of specialty solutions for videography, cinematography and photography, has announced the FACTOR series of high-output, bi-color LED light panels. Designed for spot illumination, studio-style shoots and area lighting, the series contains nine models in various sizes and shapes, the largest of which are built to use an assortment of creative, series-specific modifiers for shaping and directing the FACTOR lights’ soft beams. They are all available for purchase on FotodioxPro.com.

“At the core of the new FACTOR series is our Factorsoft™ technology,” says Bohus Blahut, marketing director for Fotodiox Pro. “Factorsoft™ refers to our unique use of LED chips, which are set deep in the body of each FACTOR light and produce a soft, beautiful beam with no hot spots and a single, clean shadow. We’ve also built the lights to have fully adjustable color temperature – anywhere from 5600 Daylight to 3200 Tungsten – without sacrificing their fantastic output.”

The FACTOR series features a sturdy, all-metal build and a convenient 1.5 inch profile that makes it simple to position the lights virtually anywhere on set. They run off included AC adapters or V-lock batteries, and produce no flickering at high frame rates – perfect for slow motion video.

FACTOR Models



FACTOR 1x1 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1x2 100 (100 watt draw) – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1x2 200 (200 watt draw) – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1.5x1.5 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 2x2 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR 1x4 – Comes with removable barn doors

FACTOR Jupiter 12 (circular)

FACTOR Jupiter 18 (circular)

FACTOR Jupiter 24 (circular)

Accessory options for the series include model-specific honeycomb grids and creative masks for the FACTOR Jupiter models. To learn more about the FACTOR series and other photography and videography accessories from Fotodiox Pro, please visit FotodioxPro.com.

About Fotodiox

Serving the photo and video markets since 2004, Fotodiox Pro is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, professional and affordable photography and videography accessories. Known for such products as the WonderPana wide-angle filter system, the Vizelex ND Throttle adapter series, the ever-expanding line of award-winning GoTough accessories for GoPro cameras, and the groundbreaking FlapJack LED Edgelights, Fotodiox Pro is also responsible for bringing the CamDolly Cinema System – the industry’s first truly portable, modular dolly system for professional videography gear – to filmmakers in the United States. For more information about Fotodiox Pro, please visit http://www.fotodioxpro.com, http://www.youtube.com/user/FotodioxInc, http://www.facebook.com/Fotodiox and http://www.twitter.com/Fotodiox.