Fineline Printing Group, a strategic printing partner for healthcare and hospitals, gives back to an Indianapolis tradition and Methodist Health Foundation as key print sponsor for its healthcare fundraising “REV” event.

Methodist Health Foundation’s REV event will take place Saturday, May 6th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and kicks off an entire month of racing activities leading up to the Indianapolis 500. As Indianapolis’ premier culinary event with sponsors like The Food Network, each restaurant pairs with an IndyCar driver or racing legnd to prepare inspiring menus. Funds raised will support Indiana University Health statewide trauma programs. These funds provide care for drivers and patrons at the Indiana University Health Emergency Medical Center of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and for patients recovering from critical injuries across Indiana.

Fineline has been the premier print sponsor for REV for the past 2 years. As an organization focused on corporate social responsibility, Fineline became involved with REV through its aligned values and mission – giving back to the healthcare industry in which Fineline serves through a variety of print services, and its continued commitment to give back to the community and its residents.

“We are not only supporting a 100-year Indianapolis tradition, but also donating to an industry we have very close ties with. We’ll be printing everything from event invites and tickets to the cool new die-cut milk bottles for social media sharing during the event. This is a fun opportunity for Fineline to showcase our work, and to give back as a socially conscious business to a cause we care about – the State of Indiana and the care of its residents,” noted Lisa Young, COO at Fineline Printing Group.

For the full 2017 Rev restaurant list, ticket information and sponsorship information, visit the REV website.

About Fineline Printing Group

Fineline is one of the largest providers of commercial print, fulfillment and marketing services in the Midwest. Founded in 1981, Fineline has grown to fill a 71,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in northwest Indianapolis with over 60 employees and state-of-the-art production equipment in offset, digital and large format printing. Fineline is a privately-held, minority-owned business certified by numerous local, state and regional agencies. Fineline is ISO 9001:2008 compliant, HIPAA compliant and G7 Master qualified. Learn more on Fineline's website.

About Methodist Health Foundation

Methodist Health Foundation champions the mission of Indiana University Health by supporting the adult hospitals of the Indianapolis Academic Health Center that are dedicated to improving the health of patients and community through innovation and excellence in care, education, research and service. For more information, visit methodisthealthfoundation.org.