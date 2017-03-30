PLM Industry Veteran Tony Affuso Joins Aras Board of Directors

Aras®, the next leader in enterprise product lifecycle management, today announced the addition of PLM industry luminary Anthony (Tony) J. Affuso to Aras’ Board of Directors. Over his more than 30-year tenure, he was formerly CEO of Siemens PLM Software. Prior to Siemens, Tony was the CEO of PLM industry leader UGS for more than 20 years, where he led the growth of UGS from a start-up to a multibillion dollar global leader and to a successful merger into Siemens PLM. In addition to his board role with Aras, Affuso serves on the Board of Directors of Symbotic, where he was formerly CEO of the start-up robotics automation company.

Mr. Affuso said, “I was attracted to Aras because of their disruptive technology, open-source customer engagement model, and the fact that their technology has recently been selected over their competitors by several of the world’s leading engineering/manufacturing companies. Additionally, I have also been equally impressed with Aras’ customer-first mentality – a culture that I have always passionately believed in and one that I see across the Aras team.”

Affuso continued, “We are seeing a resurgence in the demand for PLM as manufacturers are dealing with increased product complexity and the digital transformation of their business to achieve new levels of efficiency and competitiveness. Manufacturers are re-evaluating their systems infrastructure and investing in new capability such as the Aras ‘Digital Thread’ that enables full life-cycle traceability of their products. Based on all the factors I am seeing, Aras is emerging as the new PLM leader with the right technology at the right time.”

Peter Schroer, CEO, Aras said, “Tony brings a depth of customer knowledge and insight that is just unmatched in the industry. He has seen PLM evolve from the early days of mechanical CAD to the systems engineering era that Aras enables. As a board member, he will play a key role guiding our course and deepening our connections as we continue to redefine the industry’s expectations of PLM.”

