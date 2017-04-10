SignatureCare Emergency Opens New Location in South Austin

SignatureCare Emergency Center – South Austin is now seeing patients. The Emergency Center opened early March, making it the first SignatureCare Emergency Room in Austin, TX.

“We are rapidly expanding outside of the Houston area, and that is beneficial on both sides,” said Aaron Braun, SignatureCare Emergency Center’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our South Austin patients now have an Emergency Center they can trust to be fully stocked and prepared for any 24/7 emergency.”

Our Austin Facility mirrors our other facilities, complete with state-of-the-art equipment such as, on-site imaging services such as x-ray, CT scans and ultrasounds. The center also includes an on-site laboratory where medical tests can be processed right way. All the staff at SignatureCare Emergency Center are board-certified and can treat both adult and pediatric emergencies.

The emergency room tend to everything from serious infections and broken bones to chest pain and asthma. Most patients wait no more than ten minutes to be seen and treated.

“Our services and facilities are top tier,” said Braun. “We’re eager to provide the best medical treatment possible to our new neighbors.”

For more information on SignatureCare Emergency Center – Austin visit http://ercare24.com/austin/

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Licensed by the Texas Department of Health Services, SignatureCare Emergency Centers are freestanding emergency rooms that are always open. SignatureCare has four locations in the Houston area with each offering state-of-the art medical imaging, and X-rays. All of our emergency rooms are fully staffed with medical professionals, including board-certified physicians, licensed nurses, radiology technicians, and emergency-trained ancillary staff. All SignatureCare Emergency Centers are open 24/7- 365 days a year.

For more information on SignatureCare Emergency Center and its other locations visit http://www.ercare24.com.