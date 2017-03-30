Zia Consulting Named Alfresco Partner of the Year for the Fourth Time

We are pleased to recognize some of our best and most innovative partners for the work they do to provide value for our customers with integrated and open process, content, and governance services.

Zia Consulting, Inc., the leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture business solutions, announced today their recognition as the Alfresco Partner of the Year for the fourth time.

Exceptional performance throughout the year was seen from Zia on new Alfresco accounts, customer service, and innovative product development on the Alfresco platform. They continue to create and implement valuable business solutions for customers worldwide, build enterprise offerings integrating Alfresco with other technologies, and grow their team of thought leaders.

"Being named Alfresco Partner of the Year is a huge honor for the entire Zia team," said Mike Mahon, CEO of Zia Consulting. "Our dedication to the Alfresco partnership, a focus on providing unique solutions, and commitment to delivering business value to customers, has allowed us to once again grow our number of new customers and support existing customers with innovative new content services. We look forward to a continued partnership with this industry-leading company.”

“We are pleased to recognize some of our best and most innovative partners for the work they do to provide value for our customers with integrated and open process, content, and governance services,” said Bob Crissman, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Alfresco. “They have been particularly instrumental in the recent rollout of our new Alfresco Digital Business Platform—which offers the industry’s only open platform for content, process, and governance services. We are looking forward to working with our partner to accelerate time-to-value and deploy solutions in a fraction of the time compared to traditional ECM and BPM platforms.”

Across the entire Alfresco platform—content and process services—Zia Consulting offers a variety of professional services, application integration and training to help customers manage and connect with content anywhere. Their services range from designing, customizing, implementing, and integrating content management in business applications.

“We continue to be committed to delivering world-class business solutions that build on the world-class Alfresco platform,” said Emily Long, Senior Director of Business Development at Zia. “Whether it’s our work in the mortgage, manufacturing, and insurance industries, or our back office and government solutions, we are dedicated to continuously developing and strengthening our partnership with Alfresco.”

Nearly seven million people in over 180 countries use Alfresco to share, organize, protect, and manage their content—including an increasing number of government organizations seeking cost effectiveness, open standards and platform flexibility. Across these agencies, departments and companies, Zia is the leading provider of Alfresco business solutions to help them become a content connected enterprise.

Zia Consulting delivers Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Document Capture solutions addressing the needs of enterprises to better manage, process, and secure documents. Offerings tackle key issues of ECM user adoption and cost reduction through document automation and a desire for ECM and capture modernization including the cloud. Our vertical accelerators for insurance, mortgage, accounts payable, and more are utilized by some of the world's largest enterprises to deliver rapid ROI and enhanced governance.