CheapOair Launches Immersive City Guides for 10 U.S. Destinations

CheapOair, a leading flight-focused, hybrid travel agency, has launched Things To Do, a new online resource aimed at inspiring travelers to explore destinations with engaging guides for 10 cities around the United States.

The new microsite offers original content for Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco, with more destinations soon to come. This helpful feature makes CheapOair a one-stop shop for all travel needs, including inspirational content, researching, booking, and resources for during a trip.

Things to Do

Traveling to a major city can be daunting, especially if you don’t know where to start. CheapOair kicks off each city guide with basic details on how to spend the first 48 hours and offers suggestions for cost-free activities.

Recommendations are then broken down by interest, such as dining and nightlife, shopping, outdoor activities, or arts and culture. To give travelers the most trustworthy advice, CheapOair leveraged the knowledge of locals to curate content for each destination. Many of CheapOair’s suggestions also include video content for a deeper dive into the recommended listings.

A Personal Touch

Each destination features at least one personal story from an area native exploring their individual connection with the city. These stories give the reader authentic insights the typical traveler may not know about.

CheapOair also provides Community Recommendations and Reviews from other CheapOair customers for an added layer of validation during the planning process.

When to Go and How to Get There

Of course, the most important part is planning when to go and determining the best way to get there. CheapOair offers insight on when to experience the best weather, the cheapest months to travel, and the best ways to reach each city.

CheapOair’s mission is to educate and aid consumers in both planning their travel and staying current on the most popular destinations. With a portfolio of products, including rate and schedule information from 450 global airlines, CheapOair is a great way to research and book the travel that’s right for you.

For more information about booking travel to these destinations, please visit http://www.CheapOair.com, http://www.cheapoair.com/mobile, our blog, http://www.cheapoair.com/miles-away or our social media pages, http://www.Facebook.com/CheapOair and http://www.twitter.com/cheapoair.

