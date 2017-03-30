Today, SkillSurvey, the provider of cloud-based reference checking and credentialing solutions that deliver faster, more reliable insights, announced it is experiencing strong bookings growth within the healthcare sector. The nation’s leading hospitals and healthcare organizations that use SkillSurvey to achieve better hiring include 11 of the Top 15 Best Hospitals and 8 of the Top 10 Best Children’s Hospitals named by U.S. News & World Report and a growing roster of top ambulatory care, behavioral health, long-term care and outpatient clinics.

“We’re helping healthcare organizations quickly access the critical insights they need to make the best hiring decisions that will help them deliver the highest excellence in patient care,” said Ray Bixler, President and CEO of SkillSurvey. “Our deep partnerships and understanding of the healthcare sector are fueling development of new solutions that help organizations meet the demands of today’s challenging and evolving healthcare environment.”

Among the organizations adopting SkillSurvey’s online reference checking, sourcing or credentialing solutions include: Adirondack Medical Center, Archbold Medical Center, Arkansas Heart Hospital, Halcyon Rehabilitation, Health Care Navigator, Chicago Family Health, The Ohio State University Medical Center, and MedOptions Inc.

Online Reference Checking and Sourcing

In 2016, more than three quarters of a million candidates were entered for reference checks for roles in healthcare organizations. In addition to expanding its customer base of independent hospitals and hospital groups, SkillSurvey is also experiencing strong demand from other sectors of the industry with a 60 percent increase in bookings from long-term care organizations, and 46 percent growth in bookings from outpatient clinics and other non-hospital agencies in 2016 over 2015.

In 2016, SkillSurvey launched new data-driven reports to make it easier to review feedback from references and rolled out SkillSurvey SourceTM, its new candidate sourcing and referral solution. It also grew its healthcare survey library to more than 140 with the development of 20 new surveys for roles such as Behavioral Health Manager, MRI Technologist, and Chief Medical Officer.

Credential OnDemandTM

SkillSurvey experienced major client expansion and adoption growth for SkillSurvey Credential OnDemandTM a credentialing engagement tool which is creating a better credentialing experience for everyone and significantly reduces the time it takes to onboard new clinicians.

In 2016, medical staff services departments increased the number of applicants to be credentialed more than 350 percent over 2015, and peer references who used the solution to respond to feedback increased by more than 400 percent with an average response time of less than three days.

“The biggest testament to how Credential OnDemand is changing the experience of credentialing, is that several chief medical officers who have provided a peer reference to one of our customers, have reached out to us inquiring about our product – they can’t believe how easy and fast it was for them to respond,” said Bixler. “We’re going to keep building out the solution to free everyone involved in credentialing from the arduous, repetitive and paper-laden processes that slow down onboarding.”

SkillSurvey rolled out a number of enhancements to Credential OnDemand including a new Standardized Peer Reference Form developed by its team of I/O Psychologists, a new online application, and in January, announced a Committee Review module that allows stakeholders to review files and make privileging recommendations from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

SkillSurvey is the leader in online reference checking, sourcing and credentialing, providing immediately useful insights to help employers make better hiring decisions. SkillSurvey speeds hiring for commercial, higher education, healthcare, and staffing and recruiting organizations. Its cloud-based referencing, sourcing and credentialing solutions answer vital questions that help organizations hire the right people for every role.

Pre-Hire 360® provides insight into past job performance and is proven to predict future turnover, hiring manager satisfaction, and performance ratings. An unmatched library of scientifically-designed surveys produces job-specific data employers can trust. SkillSurvey SourceTM, an extension of Pre-Hire 360, helps recruiters source, engage and manage a more robust candidate pipeline through references and referrals. SkillSurvey Credential OnDemandTM provides healthcare organizations with a credentialing engagement solution that simplifies and enhances the credentialing experience for all participants. SkillSurvey makes the referencing, sourcing and credentialing process more efficient and effective — helping employers save time and money, grow revenues, and bring employees onboard faster.

