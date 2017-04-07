(Images, left to right): Chairman Anthony R. Moiso and President Donald L. Vodra Now is the time to begin the transition to the next generation of Ranch leadership.

Rancho Mission Viejo today announced the appointment of Anthony R. Moiso as Chairman and the promotion of Donald L. Vodra to the position of President for this family-owned, fully integrated land ownership and management company.

In recognizing the two changes to Rancho Mission Viejo’s executive management team, Moiso noted that he will retain his current title of Chief Executive Officer while Vodra will retain his current title of Chief Operating Officer.

Moiso, who served as President of the family-owned and -operated company for the past forty five years, was officially named Chairman in December 2016. His appointment filled a position vacant since the 2009 death of his uncle, Richard J. O’Neill, who will now and forever be recognized as Chairman - Emeritus.

“Since 1972, I’ve been honored to serve as President and CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo. During that time, we’ve accomplished much while keeping true to the values and traditions which have come to define The Ranch,” said Moiso. “Yet, now is the time to begin the transition to the next generation of Ranch leadership. Don Vodra, who has been a valuable member of The Ranch team for more than twenty years, will help me identify, mentor, coach, develop, and empower those men and women who will help guide the Rancho Mission Viejo family in the future.”

Moiso added: “For sure, the past fifty-plus years have brought many changes to The Ranch. We embrace the recognition that the blessings of land ownership bring the responsibility to be a good neighbor. Down through the decades, we’ve done our best to help establish communities which enrich the lives of Ranch residents and neighbors by providing a diversity of housing opportunities, hundreds of acres of parks and sports fields, miles of trails and roads, new schools, fire stations and other public facilities, local employment and retail centers, as well as thousands of acres of protected open space. We intend to keep on that same course as we look to the future.”

Rancho Mission Viejo is responsible for the ranching, farming, planning, real estate development, and financial operations of the 23,000-acre Rancho Mission Viejo (“The Ranch”) in unincorporated South Orange County, CA. Since 1882, members of the O’Neill/Moiso family have owned and managed the historic Rancho Mission Viejo, which is the last working cattle ranch in Orange County and encompasses the largest new master-planned community in California.

For 135 years, members of the O’Neill/Moiso family have owned and managed the historic Rancho Mission Viejo, which once exceeded 200,000 acres. Under the leadership of Moiso and his family, portions of The Ranch now include the family-developed cities and communities of Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Mission Viejo, and Rancho Santa Margarita.

Today, nearly 75% of the remaining 23,000 acres of The Ranch are being preserved as open space through The Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, with approximately 25% of The Ranch being developed into multiple inter-generational mixed-use villages within a single community called Rancho Mission Viejo.

At build-out, Rancho Mission Viejo is expected to provide 14,000 homes (including up to 6,000 homes for 55-plus residents), approximately five million square feet of non-residential uses including shopping, dining and employment centers, as well as numerous sites for clubhouses, community farms, parks, schools, civic uses, child care centers, and places of worship.