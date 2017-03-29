Dollar General to Raise Funds for Autism Speaks

Throughout April, Dollar General will collect donations to benefit Autism Speaks, helping to increase understanding and acceptance for individuals and families affected by autism. At more than 13,300 retail locations, customers may donate any amount at checkout or click to donate online to support Autism Speaks’ efforts to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

“Dollar General has been an unwavering partner, helping us provide resources for every stage of life, from early childhood diagnosis through adulthood,” said Lisa Goring, chief program and marketing officer at Autism Speaks. “We’re grateful to the employees and leadership of Dollar General and share the company’s commitment to innovative solutions that meet the needs of families and communities.”

The fundraising drive is among many activities during World Autism Month, which promotes understanding and acceptance of the condition that affects 1 in 68 children. Donations to Autism Speaks fund cutting-edge research, advocacy initiatives and free resources. The long-standing partnership between Autism Speaks and Dollar General has raised more than $8.1 million to support the organization.

“Part of our mission of Serving Others is our commitment to investing in organizations that extend help and hope to our customers and the communities we serve,” said Denine Torr, senior director of community initiatives. “During the month of April, we look forward to raising funds for Autism Speaks’ research and advocacy efforts.”

Dollar General will join Autism Speaks’ other national partners including Game Stop and White Castle, along with several regional retailers including Modell’s Sporting Goods and Village Super Markets. Each company will raise funds and awareness in its stores throughout April.

About Autism

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, most caused by a combination of genetic and environmental influences. An estimated 1 in 68 children is on the autism spectrum.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. We empower people with autism and their families with resources, online tools and information covering the life span. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to http://www.AutismSpeaks.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for over 75 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, clothing for the family, housewares and seasonal items at low everyday prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operates 13,320 stores in 43 states as of February 3, 2017. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Learn more about Dollar General at http://www.dollargeneral.com.