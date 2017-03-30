The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) announces Avik Roy, renowned political advisor and strategist as the featured speaker for Spring 2017 ACO & Emerging Healthcare Delivery Coalition™ on May 4-5, 2017, in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced Jeff Prescott, PharmD, senior vice president of Managed Markets.

In making the announcement, Prescott said, “Our healthcare landscape has seen tremendous change, and more is on the way. Those who join us at the ACO Coalition meeting will have the opportunity to hear directly from leaders directly involved shaping the nation’s healthcare agenda.”

The failure of the House Republicans’ plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) leaves healthcare interests wondering what comes next. When the spring meeting of the ACO & Emerging Healthcare Delivery Coalition® returns to the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale, Ariz. Register here to join AJMC® to hear from an all-star lineup featuring:



Avik Roy, opinion editor at Forbes and the author of Transcending Obamacare and How Medicaid Fails the Poor. Roy is the leading conservative voice on healthcare and a founder of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.

Darius Lakdawalla, PhD, an economist at the University of Southern California who is an expert on the economic risks of health, will offer the keynote address on creating value frameworks.

Sachin Jain, MD, MBA, FACP, is the president and CEO of CareMore Health System, an integrated health delivery system for Medicare and Medicaid that is a subsidiary of Anthem. Jain was previously at Merck & Co. and is a former senior adviser to the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Brenda Schmidt, MBA, MS, is the founder and CEO of Solera Health, an integrated community technology platform connecting patients, payers, and non-clinical providers of chronic disease prevention programs, including the Diabetes Prevention Program scheduled to be funded by Medicare in 2018.

Dennis P. Scanlon, PhD, is the distinguished professor of Health Policy and Administration and the director of the Center for Health Care and Policy Research at Penn State University, and the associate editor of AJMC®.

Agenda topics include addressing social determinants of health, cost savings from a collaborative care model, data security for health systems, and forward-looking panels on what will come next in the Trump administration. As always, the Coalition meeting will take stock of how accountable care organizations (ACOs) are faring in their quest to improve population health, improve the patient experience, and reduce the cost of care. Anthony Slonim, MD, DrPH, president and CEO of Renown Health of Reno, Nevada, will serve as the meeting’s chair and moderate the meeting with Cliff Goodman, PhD, of the Lewin Group.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management®. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Dr. Jeff Prescott at (609) 716-7777, x331.