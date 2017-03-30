Intermedix Announces New Chief Financial Officer

I look forward to leading our financial planning efforts as we execute our long-term growth strategy and strengthen our position in key markets.

Intermedix announced Thursday the appointment of Kyle Wailes as chief financial officer.

Throughout his career, Wailes has specialized in the health care information technology sector with a background in private equity and investment banking. Since joining Intermedix, he has played a significant role in strategic growth initiatives, expanding the organization’s global presence, establishing a new business unit serving office-based physicians and leading the company's largest business unit, physician services.

Wailes started his tenure at Intermedix in 2012 as vice president of strategy, business development and analytics, during which time he led all strategic and merger and acquisition activities, and was directly involved in the organization’s strategic financial direction.

Prior to his appointment as CFO, Wailes was an executive vice president at Intermedix, and was responsible for leading the organization’s physician services division by overseeing services and technology provided to physician clients.

“Kyle has played an important role across our enterprise and on our leadership team and couldn’t be better suited to assume the role of CFO,” said Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “His keen strategic thinking and experience in M&A are perfect for Intermedix at this phase of our business. During his time at Intermedix, he has led crucial activities and has directly impacted our expansion in to new markets. As our company continues on its growth trajectory, Kyle is the natural fit to lead our financial undertakings.”

Wailes has more than 10 years of experience in the health care industry working at many noteworthy private and public companies such as Thomas Weisel Partners, Altaris Capital Partners and Citigroup. Before joining Intermedix, Wailes was a key member in the health care investment banking division at Citigroup focusing on health care services and health care information technology companies.

“I’m honored to take on this leadership role at such an important and exciting time for the company,” said Wailes. “I look forward to leading our financial planning efforts as we execute our long-term growth strategy and strengthen our position in key markets.”

Wailes graduated from Brown University with a degree in pre-medicine and neuroscience and holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is also a certified Series 79 and 63 business professional.

