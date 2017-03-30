Ninad Raikar, VP of Professional Services, Riversand Technologies PIM’s governance model and architecture were built to simplify and optimize the customer service process and help Guitar Center’s knowledgeable team offer an unrivaled in-store experience.

Riversand is proud to announce the latest integration of its comprehensive PIM solution for Guitar Center, the world’s biggest retailer of musical instruments, to aid Guitar Center in expanding its product lines.

Guitar Center is known for providing customers with an unrivaled in-store experience and making gear easy to buy. To continue to uphold its high standards of customer service, the retailer decided to invest in Riversand’s PIM technologies to help simplify its business processes to streamline its data management process for its vast assortment.

Riversand’s primary objective was to accelerate Guitar Center’s new product introduction without cutting down on the quality of the information available to the end user. The most efficient solution was to integrate a secure Vendor Portal that would allow self-service data inputs, making over 1000 vendors directly responsible for publishing and managing data using a uniform set of attributes that are pre-established by Guitar Center. PIM also comes equipped with customizable workflow-based processes to effectively supply information to all the marketing channels and maintain the quality of product content across the enterprise.

Guitar Center recently displayed the capabilities of the PIM system at the 2017 NAMM show by using it to create products from the vendors live in its system during the show.

“PIM’s governance model and architecture were built to simplify and optimize the customer service process and help Guitar Center’s knowledgeable team offer an unrivaled in-store experience,” said Ninad Raikar, VP of Professional Services, Riversand Technologies.

About Riversand

Riversand is a Master Data Management visionary and a Product Information Management Leader powering enterprises, from small to large, across the world. Riversand’s next generation Master Data Management platform is the most disruptive MDM solution in the Market. Also, Riversand offers solutions that solve Data Onboarding (Vendor Portal), Digital Asset Management (MAM), Print Publishing, Data Syndication (GDSN, eCommerce, Marketplaces), Spare Parts Management on Capital Projects, etc. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales and improved operational excellence, to its customers. Visit http://www.riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter, @Riversandtech on Instagram, @RiversandTechnologies on Facebook.