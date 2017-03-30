Keibock Lee, President Park Systems Park Systems’s unsurpassed AFM nanoscale imaging technology provides state-of-the-art characterization that meets the demanding needs of the smart coatings industry and excels in both reliability and accuracy.

Park Systems, world leader in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) will be exhibiting at the Advanced Coatings and Characterization Conference in Houston, TX April 10 - 11, 2017. Park Systems will feature innovative Atomic Force Microscopy products and instrumentation at the exhibition, where industry experts in coatings, material and characterization will highlight the latest research and industry trends in Polymer Coatings and Nanostructured Materials, Corrosion and Characterization and Analytical Methods.

“Park Systems’s unsurpassed AFM nanoscale imaging technology provides state-of-the-art characterization that meets the demanding needs of the smart coatings industry and excels in both reliability and accuracy,” comments Keibock Lee, President of Park Systems, who will give a presentation on advanced Analytical Methods with Atomic Force Microscopy on April 11 at 3pm. This year marks Park Systems 20 year anniversary since they began manufacturing AFM’s, and now recognized as a world-leader in Atomic Force Microscopes and AFM technology, Park has offices in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and America.

Development of new coatings is a continuously growing field in materials research and has numerous applications that affect the business roadmaps of various industries. Reports from NanoMarkets forecast that the market for such coatings will grow to $5.8 billion USD by 2020. Smart coatings augment products in the construction, automotive, energy, electronic goods, textile, and medical industries, enhancing performance by improving traits such as conductivity, tensile strength, and corrosion resistance amongst so many others.

The Advanced Coatings two-day conference is an extensive training and premiere networking event attracting many industry experts from leading chemical companies, academic institutions, researchers, and industry coatings experts and formulators. Located in an attractive Houston setting, Advanced Coatings provides informative conference sessions that will cover a wide range of topics including coatings based on polymer nanocomposites, organic-inorganic hybrid materials, alloys, and 2-D nanomaterials, smart coatings capable of self-healing and much more.

“The Advanced Coatings Conference is designed for both novice and highly trained researchers to gain new knowledge about the latest developments in coatings technologies and the use of smart additives and new nanomaterial formulation methods in a short amount of time,” comments Advanced Coatings organizer and Director of the Petro Case Consortium, Dr. Rigoberto Advincula, Professor with the Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering at Case Western Reserve University. “The conference is highly valued for excellent networking opportunities both in industry and academia and for providing attendees the chance to meet with leading companies and solution providers in materials, formulations, analytical methods, and project services.”

The conference will present information to understand not only the fundamentals of formulations, coatings, and curing methods but also the synergistic functionalities that contribute to overall long-term performance and cost-effectiveness and explore the commonalities and requirements in industrial coatings, architectural coatings, barrier packaging, optical, and solid state device coatings.

Website and registration: http://www.parkafm.com/coating2017