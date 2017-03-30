Over 1500 Clients Sign Up for InfoMart's Verified Watch List

The NAPBS-accredited company unveiled Verified Watch List in December, a first-of-its-kind innovation that replaces the industry-standard searches currently available to identify job applicants that appear on government watch lists.

InfoMart, a nationally recognized and WBENC-certified global background screening provider, reports that over 1500 customers have signed up for Verified Watch List. The NAPBS-accredited company unveiled Verified Watch List in December, a first-of-its-kind innovation that replaces the industry-standard searches currently available to identify job applicants that appear on government watch lists.

Recognizing the problems inherent in Patriot Act and global watch list searches--namely that those services do not validate identifiers to authenticate that a match definitively belongs to a candidate--InfoMart developed Verified Watch List. Unlike all other database searches, this search coordinates with sources such as the DEA, FBI, OFAC, OIG, and Interpol to verify that identifiers on returned hits match those of the applicant or employee. InfoMart runs the candidate's name against 50+ vetted U.S. and global sanctions databases, and then in-house analysts verify at least two identifiers before reporting the match to the client. It is the only legal sanctions search currently available for employment decisions.

"Over 1500 people have seen the benefits of Verified Watch List," says Bryn Palena, executive vice president of sales at InfoMart. "Our clients recognize the risks of litigation when using information derived from searches that aren't compliant with the FCRA. We hope our clients will pair this service with ASAP ID, an InfoMart product that allows applicants to verify their identity through real-time biometric analysis of selfies they take with their own smart devices anywhere in the world." Customers can also use Verified Watch List to conduct annual updates on employees, ensuring they have not been included in any sanctions lists in the past year. InfoMart continues to lead the industry in innovative and customizable solutions, consistently staying ahead of changes in government regulations while modernizing talent onboarding.

About InfoMart

InfoMart is an industry leader in background screening services, providing businesses the information they need to make well-informed hiring decisions. With more than 27 years in business, InfoMart is a pioneer in developing innovative technology and screening services, from criminal history searches to verifications of employment. Accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a designation earned by only 10% of the industry, InfoMart has also been recognized on Security Magazine's Security 500 and Workforce Magazine's Hot List. The company prides itself on its dedication to customers, innovation, and accurate reporting. For more information about InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com or call (770) 984-2727.

For additional information, please contact:

Valerie Uhlir

InfoMart

(770) 984-2727 ext 1340

media(at)infomart-usa(dot)com