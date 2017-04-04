Dynamic Healthcare Systems Selected for Medicare Advantage Solutions

Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare, Medicaid, and Exchange programs, today announced that a large New Mexico-based Health Plan, has completed a highly competitive vendor evaluation and selected Dynamic as their partner to provide risk adjustment solutions including processing and submitting their Medicare Advantage RAPS and EDPS encounters to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Dynamic’s solution provides thorough pre-submission validation of encounters as well as comprehensive handling of data exchanges with CMS resulting in CMS EDPS acceptance rates of greater than 98%.

“We are very pleased that Dynamic has been selected to be their strategic technology partner for their RAPS and EDPS needs,” said Brooks Corbin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “For more than 100 years, this health plan has been part of a health system that has been a healthcare steward in New Mexico. We are looking forward to helping them optimize the performance of their CMS encounter submissions, resulting in reduced operational costs and improved revenues,” Corbin added.

Dynamic’s robust software provides Medicare Advantage health plans with an enterprise-wide solution including risk adjustment solutions that ensure optimal and accurate CMS payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that CMS establishes, monitors, and enforces. The Dynamic application integrates the various sources of data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership to help plans deliver high-quality managed care and consistently meet the compliance requirements as well as any revenue cycle management challenges they face.

About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems provides enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs. Dynamic’s solutions help its clients optimize plan revenue and quality through the utilization of Dynamic’s rich analytics that identify areas for potential improvement, help maintain compliance through ongoing enhancements aligned with CMS regulations, and enhance operational efficiency through fully integrated solution utilizing a centralized database and integrated workflows. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company offers comprehensive software solutions, managed services, and professional services. For more information, visit dynamichealthsys.com or call 949.333.4565.