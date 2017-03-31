In April, Olympic Hot Tub kicks off its first annual “American Heroes” event to support charities serving people tied to either the military, police, fire or teachers. This year’s beneficiary is Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Fisher House.

“Courage, bravery, and sacrifice are the qualities of the heroes we admire,” said Olympic Hot Tub owner Don Riling. “When we decided to begin this program, Fisher House came top of mind in no small part for the amazing support and care they provide to military families.”

Fisher House provides a nurturing and secure living environment for military service members and their families to stay while receiving medical care at Madigan Army Medical Center. It’s a comfortable “home away from home” designed to keep families together while receiving much needed medical attention.

“They offered food, supplies and even my escort was amazed [by] the amenities and most importantly the convenience of being in such a close proximity to Madigan hospital,” says one testimonial on the organization’s website. “Fisher House is doing a tremendous job by assisting us, the families of military personnel while they find themselves in pain, [and for] us, the parents trying to find a way to stay close to them.”

To support Fisher House, a portion of every hot tub & sauna purchase between April 1st and April 30th will be donated to the organization. Hot Spring Spas has partnered with Olympic Hot Tub to donate $300 for every Hot Spring Spa sold. Olympic Hot Tub will also donate $100 for every Freeflow Spa, Finnleo Sauna & Covana Automated Gazebo sold.

Olympic Hot Tub’s goal is to give a total of $15,000 to help support Fisher House.

Olympic Hot Tub also encourages community members to donate directly to Fisher House this month. Interested parties may visit http://fisherhouse-jblm.org for more information on what and how to donate. “Even simple household items such as laundry soap, fabric softener, or snack items can be a big help,” said Riling.

About Olympic Hot Tub: http://www.olympichottub.com

Olympic Hot Tub has been in business 40 years and has five retail locations, Seattle, Everett, Issaquah, Fife and Lacey; as well as an outlet/service center in Tukwila. The company supports military service members through ongoing product discounts, and has a number of retired service members on staff. The company is credited by The Seattle Times as introducing hot tubbing to the Pacific Northwest. Olympic Hot Tub has a focus on wellness and the health benefits of both Hot Spring Spas and Finnleo Saunas.

About JBLM Fisher House: http://www.fisherhouse-jblm.org

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fisher House provides a comfortable, nurturing and secure home-like environment to the families of active and veteran service members who are receiving extended medical care at Madigan Army Medical Center. The house has seven guest rooms with private baths, a huge well-stocked kitchen, and a dining room seating 16-20 people. All amenities from toothpaste to laundry detergent are supplied and meals are often provided by community volunteers. There is no cost to the family to stay at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Fisher House, and all donations go directly toward the operation and maintenance of the house and the well-being of the guests.

