NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, will hold a national open house across all 24 North American showrooms on Thursday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first time in the company’s history.

The event, called “The Great North American Design Studio Event,” offers attendees the chance to operate NanaWall’s glass wall systems, as well as meet their local representatives. It will also include American Institute of Architects (AIA)/Continuing Education Unit (CEU) Lunch & Learn presentations for licensed architects to fulfill AIA membership requirements or renew state licenses.

“The Design Studio Event gives architects and designers the chance to experience firsthand the NanaWall difference,” said NanaWall CEO Ebrahim Nana. “Whether you’re creating a sports stadium or designing a custom home, our glass wall systems advance the design possibilities for any project.”

The open house in each location runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the AIA/CEU Lunch and Learn presentations from noon to 1 p.m. Events in the Atlanta area, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area are already at full capacity.

To learn more about the national open house, and for a full list of North American showroom locations in order to RSVP, please visit https://www.nanawall.com/event-rsvp.