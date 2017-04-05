Random Forest Capital (http://www.randomforest.io) completed its seed round in January 2017 with $1.75 million led by a very impressive group of angel investors. The money will be used to build out its full stack software and machine learning algorithms and acquire strategic talent for helping institutional investors find the right opportunities in consumer, residential, and commercial credit.

“There are 400+ platforms that originate many types of secured & unsecured debt,” said Kevin Farrelly, chief operating officer, general partner, and co-founder of Random Forest Capital. “We can analyze a massive amount of data from those platforms in seconds whereas a human analyst will take days to weeks. The need for human analysts is shrinking.”

Random Forest Capital uses machine learning algorithms and third-party systems with APIs to source investment opportunities from eight platforms (and growing). Their custom algorithms then price the risk and can execute in microseconds.

“Loan originators make money originating loans – so it’s in their best interest to bucket all the loans together. Our goal is to preserve investor capital. These competing interests create a fundamental divide where alpha in marketplace lending is easily found,” said Austin Trombley, chief technology officer and co-founder of Random Forest Capital. “Who knows which platforms will survive? A healthy portfolio is diversified across all asset classes. Our platform-agnostic solution protects our investors and helps them diversify.”

Random Forest Capital recently added two new members to its expert leadership team.

Julie Choi, Ph.D. has been named the chief risk officer. Choi started her career as a quantitative analyst at Deutsche Bank in New York City. She also served as a portfolio manager for Millennium Partners running systematic, statistically-driven trading strategies. Most recently, Choi worked at Cubist Systematic Strategies deploying computer-driven trading strategies across multiple asset classes. She earned her Ph.D. in Computational Mathematics with a minor in Statistics from Stanford University.

Carl Siemon, Ph.D. has been named the principle data scientist for Random Forest Capital. Siemon is a Physics Ph.D. graduate from UT Austin where he was supported by the prestigious National Defense Science and Engineering Fellowship. He was the first physicist in the world to successfully tackle a research problem alone that better funded and more renowned research groups attempted and failed to solve properly. After graduate school, Siemon joined Gainsight, where he excelled as a lead data scientist and built the company’s custom predictive models.

Trombley ran the data strategy for one of the largest P2P platforms for two years and has extensive knowledge of marketplace lending and big data. Farrelly has more than 10 years experience in capital markets and software and holds a BSBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Richmond.

Random Forest Capital offers a more sophisticated, intelligent way to invest in secured residential, commercial & unsecured consumer debt. The company is launching its first fund in May.

About Random Capital Forest

Based in San Francisco, California, Random Forest Capital is a platform-agnostic software company that incorporates a variety of machine learning algorithms and APIs for data collection and analysis. Focused on building an efficient asset management company with lower fees and better investment opportunities, the company is poised to create a niche for itself in alternative credit.

