MAP Health Management, LLC., announced today a partnership with WEconnect Recovery designed to measure the risk of relapse in people with addiction who are served by MAP’s engagement and analytics ecosystem. WEconnect is the most comprehensive relapse reduction mobile application in the market through empowering patients to stay connected with their entire support network in one place on the platform, staying accountable to all their treatment plan activities that are location-based and obtain healthy rewards as a result to boost their fitness and well-being.

The partnership will launch with a pilot program in April of this year wherein 200 individuals currently supported by MAP’s post-acute engagement solutions will begin using the WEconnect recovery app, a mobile phone application. MAP will integrate data from the mobile application into MAP’s data store to algorithmically assess the patients’ risk of relapse and recidivism. With this actionable information, MAP will leverage its growing ecosystem of treatment providers, health insurance companies, and other technology products to improve clinical and financial outcomes.

The goal of the pilot is to understand which patient demographics have high rates of adoption and utilization of recovery-oriented mobile applications. With this insight, the MAP and WEconnect partnership will be well-positioned to deliver cost-effective and clinically efficacious patient-facing mobile applications to health insurance companies, many of which are very interested in improving outcomes for addiction treatment.

“We believe there is a large demographic out there who will be very responsive to engaging a mobile application as part of their recovery. Understanding who is at risk of relapse is essential to directing resources more efficiently and ultimately improving outcomes for those with Substance Use Disorder,” said Jacob Levenson, CEO of MAP Health Management, LLC.

Currently, Substance Use Disorder is treated primarily with costly acute treatment episodes. This treatment model has rendered mostly lackluster outcomes, resulting in increasing reluctance by health insurance companies to subsidize addiction treatment. MAP, in conjunction with its partners like WEconnect, is focused on demonstrating the clinical and economic value of continued engagement with patients and supporting their recovery from SUD through using cost-effective technologies.

“We believe it is critical to early recovery that individuals stay accountable to their treatment plans and connected to their support community. Mobile devices are a point of closest contact for individuals and this is the ultimate tool to interface with, bridging the large existing gap in aftercare when individuals are transitioning from inpatient or residential to the next phase in their recovery. Pairing our comprehensive solution with MAP’s robust solutions is the ultimate package to impact recovery for the long term starting with early recovery,” said Daniela Luzi Tudor, CEO of WEconnect.

The WEconnect pilot is the third such partnership announced by MAP in recent months as MAP continues to expand its care management and outcomes driven ecosystem of patients, providers, insurance companies, and technology products, all of which are integrated into MAP’s population health platform. MAP is generally recognized as having the most robust risk identification, care coordination, data mobilization, and reporting environment related to addiction in the country.

About MAP Health Management, LLC

MAP develops technology-enabled solutions that improve clinical and financial outcomes for chronic behavioral health disorders such as Substance Use Disorder. MAP empowers treatment providers, health insurance companies, health systems, and patients with the right data at the right time to improve clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

About Pala-linq Social Purpose Corporation (dba WEconnect)

WEconnect is a solutions-based platform that addresses the most crucial time during someone’s recovery through technology products and services to reduce relapse, save lives, empower individuals to thrive in recovery while empowering the healthcare industry and organizations to improve outcomes. For more information visit http://www.weconnectrecovery.com.